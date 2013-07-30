The Bradley Manning Verdict Will Be Revealed Tomorrow, Here's What Happened During The Trial

Bradley Manning, the Army private first class who’s accused of leaking hundreds of thousands of classified documents, is expected to receive his fate Tuesday.



Manning allegedly perpetrated the greatest intelligence leak in American history, providing as many as 700,000 classified cables to the anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks.

Much of his court martial has centered around one contentious charge — aiding the enemy — for which he faces life in prison if convicted.

Here’s everything you need to know about the trial:

Manning pleaded guilty to many of the charges. Back in February, Manning pleaded guilty to 10 lesser charges and offered an impassioned defence of his actions. He claimed he wanted to shed light on a culture obsessed with “killing and capturing people.”

He waived a jury trail. In March, Manning opted to allow a military judge, Col. Denise Lind, decide his fate, rather than face the wrath of a military jury.

His statement defending his actions was also leaked in March. He said that his decision to disclose classified information centered on wanting to expose “the bloodlust” of U.S. forces.

Osama Bin Laden allegedly read the information Manning leaked. This detail is a key component in the prosecution’s contention that Manning provided aid to the enemy. Capt. Joe Morrow, one of three prosecuting attorneys, said that Navy SEALs recovered several items of digital media from Osama bin Laden’s compound in May 2011.

WikiLeaks arguably performed a “legitimate journalistic function.” This argument came from defence expert and Harvard Law professor Yochai Benkler, who was the final witness for the defence. This argument speaks to the defence’s key objective to refute charges of wanton misconduct or providing aid to the enemy.

Bradley Manning never took the stand. Manning declined to testify in his own defence.

The judge refused to drop the most serious charge. Col. Denise Lind announced last week that Manning would indeed face charges of aiding the enemy, saying the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence to consider it. The defence had filed for those charges to be dropped.

There have been accusations of journalist intimidation. Independent journalist Alexa O’Brien told Democracy Now that armed guards roam the aisles in the courtroom and peer over the shoulders of reporters every five minutes.

The prosecution painted Manning as an anarchist and traitor. In closing arguments, Maj. Ashden Fein said, “Pfc. Manning was not a humanist; he was a hacker. He was not a whistle-blower. He was a traitor, a traitor who understood the value of compromised information in the hands of the enemy and took deliberate steps to ensure that they, along with the world, received it.”

The defence said Manning’s ‘sole purpose’ was to make a difference. His lawyer insisted during closing arguments last week that his client had good intentions. “Is Manning somebody who is a traitor with no loyalty to this country or the flag, who wanted to download as much information as possible for his employer WikiLeaks? Or is he a young, naive, well-intentioned soldier who has his humanist belief central to his decisions and whose sole purpose was to make a difference,” he said.

