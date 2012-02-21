What Happened In 2005 That Made Everyone Want To Live With Their Parents?

In a note from Goldman Sachs on household formation, we come across this chart, which showed that starting in 2005, the rate of young people who were living with their parents started to surge?



Photo: Goldman Sachs

Anyone got any theories? Perhaps it had to do with housing being too expensive coupled with the beginning of loan tightening? It’s pretty much been non-stop up since then.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.