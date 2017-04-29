Fyre Festival expectations vs. reality --  here's what attendees thought they were getting when they bought $12,000 tickets

Fyre Festival attendees were expecting the VIP experience when they set off to Great Exuma in the Bahamas. But the reality was very different: delayed flights, half-built huts to sleep in, and cold cheese sandwiches to eat. And that doesn’t even include the disastrous trip home.

This luxury festival, tickets for which cost between $US450 and $US12,000, was advertised as two weekends in paradise. It turned into a nightmare. Take a look at festivalgoers’ expectations compared with the reality they encountered.

