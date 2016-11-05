What happened when a fish swam near the deadly 'Jacuzzi of Despair'

In 2015, a team of scientists and engineers with the Ocean Exploration Trust were exploring the seafloor in the Gulf of Mexico when they came across a larger brine pool, which looks like underwater lake. They call is the “Jacuzzi of Despair”. While they were exploring this death lake, they caught unusual footage of a fish swimming near the lake.

