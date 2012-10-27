What Happens To Your Body During A Hangover

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s happened. You’ve gone out with your clients, or you’ve had a work party, or it’s the weekend, and you drank a bit too much.The formal name for a hangover is veisalgia. It comes from a Norwegian word that means “uneasiness following debauchery” (kveis) and also the Greek word for “pain” (algia). It occurs when your blood alcohol concentration (BAC) starts to fall after drinking and peaks wen your BAC hits zero.



It’s withdrawal people, and it’s terrible.

Try any cure you want, but the fact is that for a matter of hours your body is going to go through a painful, debilitating process.

Let’s break it down for you.

