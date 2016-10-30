What your handwriting says about your personality

Graphology, the science of analysing handwriting for personality traits, has been around since the days of Aristotle.

Today, it’s used for a variety of purposes, from criminal investigations to understanding your health. Some employers even use handwriting analysis to screen potential employees for compatibility.

We talked to master graphologist Kathi McKnight what the seemingly insignificant details in your writing say about your personality. “Just from analysing your handwriting, experts can find over 5,000 personality traits,” she says.

McKnight readily admits that the information she provides below is a basic overview, so it won’t apply to everyone in every situation and you won’t want to rely on it too heavily. But, if you have a few minutes, perhaps consider putting away your smartphone to explore what your handwritten words truly say.

Start by writing out a sentence. We suggest: “The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog.” Then, keep reading to see what your handwriting says about you.

Jenna Goudreau and Maggie Zhang contributed to an earlier version of this story.

Size of letters and words: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Slant: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Pressure: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Upper zone: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Lower zone: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Connections of letters: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Dotted i's: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Crossed t's: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider Line spacing: Mike Nudelman/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.