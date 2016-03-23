How to buy a gym bag that you won't be too embarrassed to bring to the office

iStock Make sure your gym bags isn’t out of place in the office.

Working out before or after work is convenient — it’s easier to fit it into your busy schedule, and you can make sure you actually do it.

But it also means bringing your workout gear to the office. No matter what your office’s dress code is, that necessitates a sleek, stylish gym bag that won’t clash with your outfit.

There are some guidelines you should follow when selecting your new gym bag.

Logos. No logos anywhere. The old Adidas bag that housed your sweaty lacrosse equipment isn’t going to cut it anymore. Loud logos aren’t going to work in an office setting, and unless you want to scream “I just went/am going to the gym!” they’re just not professional.

No logos anywhere. The old Adidas bag that housed your sweaty lacrosse equipment isn’t going to cut it anymore. Loud logos aren’t going to work in an office setting, and unless you want to scream “I just went/am going to the gym!” they’re just not professional. Colour. Colour is something you really want to keep in mind. Think of the colours briefcases and work bags come in — they’re usually not red or orange. The gym bag you’re taking to the office shouldn’t be, either. Blacks, navys, and grays just fit much better in an office setting, and will ensure you stay under the radar.

Colour is something you really want to keep in mind. Think of the colours briefcases and work bags come in — they’re usually not red or orange. The gym bag you’re taking to the office shouldn’t be, either. Blacks, navys, and grays just fit much better in an office setting, and will ensure you stay under the radar. Size. Choose a size that is appropriate for you. Think of what you need to store your gym essentials and what you’ll be using the bag for. Then, get the smallest one possible. There’s no reason to bring a big, hulking bag to work if you don’t need to — it will only make it that much more obvious.

Here are some bags that fit the bill perfectly, and likely wouldn’t look out of place in any office. And don’t forget to fill it with everything you need for a successful workout.

Top left, J. Crew Harwick Duffel bag ($98) Bottom left, Herschel Supply Co. ‘Novel’ Duffel Bag ($85), Right, Nike Eugene Duffel Bag ($300)

