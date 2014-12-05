What Guys REALLY Want For The Holidays

No one really wants another scarf this holiday season.
We polled the men of Business Insider to see what gifts would put the biggest grins on their faces, and then picked our favourite items to match their wishes.
From kitchen gadgets to electronics, here are the gifts guys really want for the holidays.
It's not just women who care about tasteful decor. One of our editors said he'd love a blanket or rug, and also a plant -- he's hoping for a cactus, too.
We love Etro's cozy wool throws, which come in a variety of colours and patters.
Price: $US631.00
A tuxedo is a great investment: buy one that fits, and you'll have it forever (and you won't have to keep shelling out for rentals).
Indochino is an online custom menswear company that makes a variety of suits, shirts, and tuxedos. Just send in your measurements, and your hand-tailored wardrobe will arrive roughly four weeks later. The company offers several style of tux, starting as low as $US449.
Price: $US449 to $US749
This request comes from one of our senior tech editors, who calls the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 'the best Android on the market.'
That's an easy one: You can order the smartphone, which has a big screen, upgraded camera, and a premium metal frame, from almost anywhere.
Price: $US299
Deep down, maybe we all just want a warm pair of socks for the winter.
Smartwool makes socks that are tailored to every kind of activity, from skiing to cycling to fishing. At around $US20 a pair, they are a splurge, but they're guaranteed to last a long time and keep feet happy.
Price: $US20.00
Business Insider's project manager is a big fan of the Boosted Board -- an electric longboard -- and any skater would be thrilled with this gift.
The Boosted Board made nearly half a million dollars on Kickstarter, and at 12 pounds, claims to be 'the lightest electric vehicle in history.'
Price: $US1,299.00
Samsonite's hard-case carry-on is scratch resistant and light, meaning it will travel well for years.
It comes in multiple colours and has four spinner-wheels for easy transport. It also has a TSA-approved lock.
Price: $US129.99
Who wouldn't be psyched to unwrap a set of high-end Sonos speakers? The compact Sonos Play:1 is a great option for a present.
It wirelessly streams music and can be controlled from a smartphone or computer, and at just 5.6 pounds, can be transported from room to room.
Price: $US199
Nike's Tech Fleece sweatpants are both comfortable and stylish, and guys can't get enough of them -- especially Business Insider's senior manager for business and audience development.
Unlike your old high school sweats, these pants are cuffed and slim. The pocket design is also smart: The large right pocket has a zipper with another, smaller pocket inside. And they look plain cool.
Price: $US100
For the perfect cold-weather gift, splurge on a Moncler coat. The French-Italian company's down jackets are luxurious and block out even the most frigid temperatures.
We like the look of the company's colour-blocked styles for guys.
Price: $US1,435
As far as kitchen tools go, a mandoline is an incredibly useful gadget. It can be used to slice and julienne vegetables in a fraction of the time it take with a standard knife.
This OXO model cuts straight, crinkle cut and waffle cut slices, and is easy to store.
Price: $US99.99
Turns out you can order anything on the internet. This San Pedro cactus, available from Amazon (right), comes rooted and potted, and even produces flowers.
Or why not go for a whole terrarium? Amazon sells a miniature version (that's perfect for an apartment) for under $US12.
Price: $US39.00
Concert tickets make awesome presents. And while sales for Coachella 2015 have officially ended, tickets are available on StubHub (though they will cost you: passes are currently selling for $US600+).
If music festivals aren't your thing, StubHub also has tickets for just about every other kind of event imaginable, including sports games, theatre, and the circus.
It's also nice to give a little something that complements the tickets, like a waterproof, easy-to-carry blanket for outdoor concerts and festivals.
Price: $US39.95
