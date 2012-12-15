What We Know About The Weapon The Sandy Hook Shooter Reportedly Used

Photo: via Wikimedia Commons

The massacre in Connecticut that’s taken the lives of at least 26 people was reportedly perpetrated with a .223 calibre rifle, a Glock pistol and a Sig Sauer pistol, according to NBC.The shooter was using one Sig Sauer and one Glock pistol, according to CNN. Later details emerged that the primary weapon was the Bushmaster “assault-style” rifle.



Altogether, though, it doesn’t matter what type of weapon the shooter used. The bottom line is that it was likely a magazine fed, semi-automatic, with enough rounds to shoot “100 shots” in a matter of minutes, as quoted in USA Today.

Magazines for assault-style weapons are generally controlled at 10 rounds, but 100-round drums can be found on the web for the AR-15. The drum is called a “Beta-C Mag,” and feeds from two separate 50 rounds sides.

Yes, you would have to have it shipped to an Federally Firearm Licensed dealer, BUT, strawman purchases are incredibly difficult to prosecute. You can also go to several gunshows where there is little, if any, oversight on purchases (though there are strict laws that regulate weapons trades).

The calibre .223 is pretty common in the civilian side of weaponry, but it’s basically the same calibre of the NATO 5.56 round the military uses (just a little bit more umph on the military version).

The weapons that use .223 calibre ammunition range from bolt-action rifles to the more “assault” type semi-automatic rifles. New Jersey and Connecticut both have strict gun laws in place banning their own definitions of “assault” rifles — and anything over a 10 round magazine — but a simple trip across the border into Pennsylvania can secure weapons illegal in both those aforementioned states, or one can just pick weapons out on the web, and have them shipped to an FFL close to a qualifying “friend” (an illegal tactic known as a strawman purchase).

The .223 round is slightly lighter than the military grade version, but reacts the same on impact and is pretty much as deadly. It’s designed to bounce around inside the body once it makes contact with bone.

The AR-15 is the civilian version of the military’s M16 and has been in production since Vietnam.

The calibre is the same used in the DC sniper shootings. It was also used in the Colorado shooting.

