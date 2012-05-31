Here's How Greeks REALLY Feel About The Germans

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

As we mentioned earlier, the internet is going nuts over a new poll from Pew showing that everyone in Europe thinks the Germans are the most hard working people in Europe. The one exception: Greeks think Greeks are the hardest working people in Europe.It seems to be a startling insight into how people view themselves.



But if you want to see how Greeks really feel about Germans, you have to check out this survey from VPRC, which we found via Mark Dow.

Let’s put it this way: When Greeks are asked to do a word association with Germany, words like “Hitler” and “The Third Reich” are high on the list.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.