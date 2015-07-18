What America's highest-paid CEO does in a typical day

Andrew Burton/Getty Images GoPro CEO and founder Nick Woodman.

What started on a five-month-long surfing trip as a way to document Nick Woodman‘s adventures has since become a publicly traded company that sells $US300-dollar cameras and made Woodman the highest-paid CEO in the US in 2014, according to Bloomberg.

GoPro has humble beginnings as an 8-employee company that sold camera straps. But eventually the company began creating and selling its own cameras and mounts and now employs more than 800 people.

As Woodman explains in GoPro’s “about us” video, it’s not a little company anymore. “GoPro is a movement where more than ever before people around the world are capturing and sharing their life experiences.”

As you can imagine, creating a movement takes a lot of work. During his Reddit AMA yesterday, Woodman, a husband and father of two, explained how he gets it all done:

Mornings start early with my little boys waking me up to play “the wall game,” which is a multi-beanbag battlefest in their playroom. I protect my mornings as often as possible for family time and take them to school whenever I can ’cause once I am at work it’s full on and often hard for me to get home in time for dinner. At work, I’m lucky that I get to focus mainly on things I enjoy: product, marketing, and overall business vision and strategy. My days at work are awesome because I get to sit down with crazy smart and passionate people that help turn our ideas for GoPro into reality. Product days are my favourite — sitting down and imagining the future with engineers and designers that can make it happen is like a dream for me. By the end of the day I’m completely zonked. I head home for a snooze and then wake up and repeat!

NOW WATCH: How Elon Musk can tell if job applicants are lying about their experience



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.