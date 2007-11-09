What Google's mobile phones Mean To Us -- And Them

Will Google’s Open Handset Alliance revolutionise the mobile industry? Who knows? Is it all a scheme to sell more ads? Of course! Is it fun to speculate about? You bet!

GigaOm’s Om Malik and I took over G4TV’s airwaves to tackle the topic on last night’s Attack Of The Show. You can watch our segment in stunning Flash Video after the jump. Warning: One of us is overly animated.

