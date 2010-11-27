What Google Tells Startups It Wants To Acquire (Other Than, "We're Cutting You A Fat Check")

Google has been buying startups at a rapid clip in the last 12 months. Having a big fat checkbook is the primary reason Google has been so successful at landing these companies.



But it’s not the only reason. Google still has to persuade some companies that they’re better off inside the Googleplex than outside. The main man responsible for persuading these companies is M&A boss David Lawee, BusinessWeek reports.

So what does Lawee tell companies, other than, “I’ll cut you a massive check”? Here’s three main pitches:

At Google you can have a bigger impact on the world. It’s a huge company with millions of users.

You might get promoted to run a bigger product. The founder of Picnik came to Google via acquisition and is now overseeing Google’s Photo product Picasa.

You can focus on product, not revenue at Google. If you’re grinding out a startup, sweating the bills, Google takes all the pressure off allowing you to focus on the fun stuff.

Don’t Miss: Google’s Crazy Acquisition Spree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.