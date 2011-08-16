Here's Everything Google Just Bought From Motorola For $12.5 Billion

Today, Google announced that it will buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.
Believe it or not, Motorola Mobility is a pretty new company. It spun away from Motorola, Inc. in January 2011 to become its own separate company. It focuses completely on Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, most of which run Android.
We took a look at Motorola Mobility — everything from revenues to employees — to figure out just what Google is getting for its money.
Motorola Mobility was originally just the Mobile Devices division within Motorola Inc.. In January 2011, the Mobility Devices division spun off from Motorola Inc. to become its own company under CEO Sanjay Jha. Motorola Inc. became Motorola Solutions, Inc.
Sanjay Jha is Motorola Mobility's CEO. He has been CEO of Motorola's Mobility division since 2008.
Just last week, Jha gave a speech at the Oppenheimer Annual Technology & Communications Conference, where he laid out plans for Motorola Mobility's future. Most notably, Jha said he wouldn't rule out making a Windows Phone. Now it's almost certain that will never happen.
Motorola Mobility currently has 19,000. Add that to Google's current roster of ~30,000 employees.
That's about a 60% increase.
Motorola Mobility is based in Libertyville, Illinois, a suburb of Chicago.
CEO Sanjay Jha announced the new HQ in May, along with Illinois Governor Pat Quinn. The state provided Motorola with an investment package to keep the company in Illinois.
In its last quarterly earnings report on July 28, Motorola reported $3.3 billion in revenue. That's up 28% from the same quarter in 2010.
Of the $3.3 billion, $2.4 billion came from mobile devices.
Motorola currently has 17,000 patents, plus another 7,500 filed. As analyst Ben Bajarin points out in this amazingly prescient post on tech.pinions from last week, Google really needs these patents to defend itself against patent attacks from Apple and Microsoft.
Motorola is often credited for bringing Android to the mainstream with the original Droid in 2009. Since then, Motorola has churned out a ton of Android-powered hits such as the Droid X2, Photon 4G, Atrix 4G, and Droid 3. (To name just a few.)
Motorola also launched the world's first Honeycomb-powered tablet, the Xoom.
Now Motorola has the luxury of continuing its close relationship with Google to be the first to implement all the latest Android updates.
Motorola has $3 billion in cash in the bank. That makes the deal cheaper for Google. ($9.5 billion vs. $12.5 billion.)
Motorola is the leading manufacturer of TV set top boxes. (They make all those cable boxes and modems your cable company uses.) This opens a huge opportunity as Google seeks to expand on its Google TV product.
Motorola Mobility isn't just about set top boxes, phones, and tablets. Think of all the accessories out there such as Bluetooth headsets, cases, chargers, you name it. This is brand new territory for Google.
