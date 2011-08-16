Here's Everything Google Just Bought From Motorola For $12.5 Billion

Today, Google announced that it will buy Motorola Mobility for $12.5 billion.



Believe it or not, Motorola Mobility is a pretty new company. It spun away from Motorola, Inc. in January 2011 to become its own separate company. It focuses completely on Mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets, most of which run Android.

We took a look at Motorola Mobility — everything from revenues to employees — to figure out just what Google is getting for its money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.