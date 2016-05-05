12 things Google does better than any other tech company

Google started out as a research project in 1996, and founder Sergei Brin and Larry Page nearly sold it for $1 million because it was interfering with their academics.

Now, Google is everywhere. Unless you’re actively trying to avoid Google’s products or services, it’s likely that you’re using at least one of them.

The competition is tougher than ever, but some of Google’s services are consistently better than anything else out there.

Check them out:

Google's digital assistant Google Now is incredibly useful in so many ways. Screenshot Google Now shows you a wide variety of useful information without making you even search for it. It automatically shows you 'cards' with information about things like traffic or public transit delays along your commute, weather, calendar reminders, sports scores, package tracking, news you're interested in, and locations you might be interested in your area. It's more robust than any other digital assistant like Siri or Microsoft's Cortana. Google Maps has the most up to date data for directions, locations, and public transportation. It even helps you avoid traffic. Tech Insider Apple Maps has made strides, but it still hasn't caught up with Google Maps. Nexus smartphones are the purest expression of Google's smartphone vision, as well as the Android operating system. They're premium, powerful, and cheaper than the majority of the competition. Google Unlike smartphones from Samsung, LG, HTC, and most other companies, Nexus phones run pure Android. They also come without the annoying apps, or 'bloatware,' from your carrier, as they're sold unlocked directly from Google, often for cheaper than other premium Android phones. The Android operating system has several advantages over iOS while maintaining an incredible 84% market share compare to iOS's $13.5%. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider In several ways, Android is better than Apple's iOS operating system for iPhones and iPads. For example, notifications and settings are much easier to manage on Android than they are on iOS. Android is also a lot more customisable than iOS, and it allows you to do little things that make a big difference, like ditching animations to make your Android phone feel faster. With 15GB of free storage, the Google Drive cloud storage service gives you the most free storage than any other service. Google Google's productivity suite is a perfect companion for Google Drive and it's a great free alternative to Microsoft's Office suite. Google/Tech Insider Google's free-to-use productivity suite includes Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Forms, and they offer almost all the functionality of Microsoft's Office Suite. You don't need to install anything as you can run these apps straight from your web browser, and you don't even need to be connected to the internet to use them. Google Photos lets you backup all your photos for free. Yes. Unlimited photo cloud storage. For free. Google There's also a great search feature in Google Photos that lets you search for something specific in your pictures. For example, if you want to find pictures of your cat, you can search for 'cat' and Google Photos will show you all the photos with cats. The same goes for other search terms like locations, people, events, and even objects. At $35, the new Chromecast is the cheapest video streamer for your TV. Google Chromecast Audio is a $35 device that lets you turn any speakers into smart wireless speakers. Tim Schofield (Qbking77)/YouTube We largely have YouTube to thank for cat videos, and it's still the Internet's main video channel. YouTube/MacBarbie07 Nothing comes close to YouTube for watching and uploading videos on the Internet. Google's Project Fi isn't the most widely used mobile carrier by any means, but its pricing structure where you only pay for what you use is how all carriers should work. Antonio Villas-Boas/Tech Insider Google's Project Fi charges you a base rate of $20 for unlimited talk and text, and an additional $10 per gigabyte of data in a monthly billing cycle. However, if you only use 600 megabytes of your gigabyte in a month, Google will refund you $4 for the 400 remaining megabytes you didn't use in that monthly billing cycle. In short, you only pay for the data you use. And, of course, Google is still the best search engine. Google Other search engines work fine for some, but Google still dominates at delivering what you want, when you want it.

