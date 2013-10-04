11 Things Google Does Better Than Apple

Getty/Justin SullivanGoogle CEO Larry Page
Apple and Google used to be pretty good partners.
But ever since Google started working on its own smartphone operating system Android, the relationship between the two companies has been rocky at best.
Now, Google and Apple are bitter rivals in just about everything. But while Apple often sets the tone for what’s big in tech, Google can do a lot better.
Google Maps is better than Apple maps. It has more accurate data and includes public transportation directions.
Google sells its Nexus smartphones unlocked for much cheaper than Apple does. You can get a Nexus 4 for as low as $US199 without a contract. An unlocked iPhone 5S starts at $US649.
Google gives you more online storage space for free. You get 15 GB with Google Drive and just 5 GB with iCloud.
If you use Google services like Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Talk, Google's Chrome browser is a better option than Apple's Safari browser. That's because Chrome makes it easy to sync your stuff across all devices using your Google login.
Google handles photos better than Apple does if you use Google+. Google gives you more space and can automatically edit the photos you upload to make them look better.
Google does email better than Apple. If you're a Gmail user, the Gmail app for iPhone/iPad is better than Apple's regular mail app. Plus, the overall Gmail experience is better than the one from Apple if you use iCloud.
Google's Chromecast lets you stream Netflix, YouTube, other content you own for just $US35. The Apple TV costs $US99.
Google was able to get more people using its Android operating system for smartphones than Apple's iOS. According to IDC, about 80% of smartphones are powered by Android. iOS is on 13% of all smartphones.
Android also powers more tablets than iOS. 62% of tablets run Android and 33% run iOS, according to IDC.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.