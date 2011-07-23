What Google's Genius Billboard From 2004 Can Teach Us About Solving Problems

Photo: Flickr Sarah Sosiak

Back in 2004, an anonymous billboard was unveiled on Highway 101, in the heart of the Silicon Valley.The billboard read “{first 10-digit prime found in consecutive digits of e}.com.”



The “obvious” answer, 7427466391.com, led to another equation to solve—eventually landing the few remaining contestants an interview at Google headquarters.

A company whose main activity is crowdsourcing (website popularity, in this case) used the latter to solve a problem: “How do we recruit the best engineers in the world?” Not only did the campaign solve their HR problem; spread of this concept added to Google’s then quirky, now respected, culture of innovation. “As you can imagine, we get many, many resumes every day, so we developed this little process to increase the signal-to-noise ratio,” was the message that greeted successful candidates.

Drowning In Noise

Fast forward to 2011, and companies’ innovation departments are increasingly bogged down by financial and time constraints. Yet from developing multiple touch screens to cheap space flight, aren’t most R&D problems first and foremost HR problems?

The key thing companies had to understand—it took time, but they did—was that the best people didn’t necessarily already work for them. If you can’t solve a problem, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be solved. If no one in the world can solve a problem, that’s another story. But how do you ask the world? You pull a Google.

It’s odd to think that the most cutting-edge web company in the world chose an old fashioned billboard, hanging over commuters between tired ads for beer and local radio. But the anonymous and cryptic message soon went viral. As planned. For companies today, advertising your message, or in this case your problem, can be done in two ways to reach the highest number of qualified people. Some even use both at once.

Build It, But Will They Come?

Do-it-yourself crowdsourced open innovation has attracted major players like IBM and Procter&Gamble. On their websites, customers, professionals, job seekers, and anyone interested can access current R&D problems, offer solutions, or make suggestions. Though this is the equivalent of placing a billboard inside your headquarters, it has been highly successful. In fact, IBM continues to release popular products that stem from its so-called IdeaJams: after all, your customers are the ones who know you best. Companies also feel that they retain more control over what they disclose, and minimize IP pollution.

Yet sorting through the ‘noise’ generated by tens of thousands of answers ties up considerable human and financial resources. Another disadvantage is that this method only works if people know that you are posting R&D problems on your site. But what happens if you’re a smaller company, or not a consumer brand with high-visibility? How often do we really visit the website of the company that makes our air conditioner?

We’re Going To Need A Bigger Billboard

The second option is using open problem-solving platforms. These are websites that regularly post problems, calling on an existing or custom base of solvers from a variety of fields. This is the real equivalent of Highway 101. Commuters are all established specialists or self-taught wizards, from software engineers to oil industry experts. These platforms not only give your problems high visibility, they also “force” serendipity. An electrical engineer can solve what you thought was a chemistry problem.

History abounds with such examples. Companies like SAP, NASA, EDF, Schlumberger, and not surprisingly P&G are regular clients. But hundreds of other companies, Fortune 500 and SMEs, have also opted for this option. Anonymously. And for obvious reasons. The resulting ‘noise’ is outsourced to the platform, which acts as Google’s complex equation to filter out the best solution. In other words, it finds who you’re looking for.

Companies are continuously finding new and better ways to innovate, reduce their time to market, and capture the full power of the web to ensure that their problems haven’t already been solved elsewhere. And if after having blanketed the world with “digital” billboards you still can’t find someone to solve your R&D problem, then you could really be on to something.

