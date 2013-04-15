7 Things That Gold Bugs Are Saying This Morning To Console Themselves

Joe Weisenthal

Gold is crashing again today. According to Goldman, the decline in gold is the biggest two-day fall since 1983.

Because gold has such a cult following, this is causing a bit of a crisis of confidence among gold bugs, who are scrambling for any explanation for gold’s fall.

Here’s a rundown of the things they’re saying today.

1. “IT’S A FED CONSPIRACY!”


2. Gold is now ‘oversold’ — It’s a buying opportunity.

ZeroHedge


3. All of this selling is just “paper” gold. “Physical” gold is doing just fine.

goldpaper
physicalgoldking


4. This gold decline is BAD news for the Fed, since it means deflation.


5. Goldman!


6. This is a bank conspiracy to screw Cyprus.

Screen Shot 2013 04 15 at 8.55.26 AM


7. WTF!?

ZeroHedge

