This Is What Gets Defunded If The Treasury Has To prioritise Payments

It’s been assumed — but never confirmed — that if we hit the debt ceiling, that The Treasury could prioritise payments, continuing to make bond coupon payments and entitlements, while shutting off other spending.



The Bipartisan Policy centre has put together a presentation (.pdf) on the debt ceiling, and what prioritization would look like (via Stone Street Advisors).

These two charts show it all.

