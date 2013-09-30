Look At What Gets Affected In A Government Shutdown, And You'll See Why It Could Last A Long Time

The government is just over 24 hours away from shutting down.

This follows a late-night vote from the GOP which tied funding of the government to a delay in Obamacare, a trade-off that Democrats will not accept.

So what happens in a government shutdown anyway?

The AP has a nice rundown of what stays open and what doesn’t.

And if you look at it, you’ll start to realise that a shutdown could go on for a while.

For example, air travel is unaffected in a shutdown. There won’t be extra-long lines at the airport or anything like that, so one of the most obvious places where citizens’ lives intersect with bureaucracy won’t change. Even international travel won’t be affected, since stuff like applying for visas and passports is paid for by fees.

All government benefits, for the most part, will remain paid: Unemployment, Social Security, and Medicare checks will continue to be written as usual.

The National Park Service along with museums in Washington D.C. will be closed down, so that will be a highly-visible nuisance to a lot of people. But the majority of people never go to these places, and since this is October, we’re not exactly talking about a big tourism season.

Meanwhile, the U.S. mail system will stay open, rocket control will stay open at NASA. Most military and veterans bills will get paid.

Some routine FDA food safety inspections might stop, but high-risk situations and meat inspections would go on.

There’s more, but the gist is, there’s no obvious one thing that will be so annoying to the public that the two sides would quickly have to come to a deal.

One thing that would hurt is that first-time homebuyers wouldn’t be able to get FHA loans, so this might inspire the real estate industry to apply pressure to the government. So that helps.

Yesterday, we published a paragraph from Bank of America analyst Ethan Harris, who is concerned about a sustained and damaging government shutdown:

As in the past, we worry that if they do cross the Rubicon — and start a shutdown — what will get them to turn back? If they have decided that the political calculus is in their favour, what will make them decide it no longer is? In our view, it might require either a major popular outcry or a major stock market correction. Recall that as the fiscal cliff approached at the end of last year, one popular view was that the fiscal cliff was really a “slope” — it would impact the economy slowly and that any damage could be easily reversed. That kind of attitude is what could cause a really damaging sustained shutdown.

Looking at the above, you can see why he’s concerned.

Every week the government shuts down, 0.15% is shaved off of annualized GDP. This will hurt the economy, but won’t be so immediately painful that both sides will rush to get things solved.

