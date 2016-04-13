Here's what 'Game of Thrones' stars look like in real life, from the new season premiere

Getty Images Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys, at the ‘Game of Thrones’ premiere in LA.

The “Game of Thrones” stars can look very different when they’re not in their costumes and makeup for the hit fantasy drama.

The show’s cast turned out for HBO’s premiere screening for “Game of Thrones” season six in Los Anegles over the weekend, which gave fans a chance to see the actors dressed to the nines.

Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Sophie Turner, and Maisie Williams were all in attendance.

Sadly, Kit Harington, whose character Jon Snow has been the center of much fan discussion, wasn’t there.

Nevertheless, here’s the “Game of Thrones” cast as they look in real life.

John Bradley-West plays Samwell Tarly on 'Game of Thrones.' HBO Here's West all cleaned up at the premiere. Getty Images Hannah Murray plays Samwell's life partner, Gilly. HBO Murray shined with orange and red hues at the premiere. Getty Images Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy ('Reek') on 'Game of Thrones.' hbogo.com Alfie Allen looking sharp at the event. Getty Images Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here's Williams at the premiere, in a sparkly skirt and baring her midriff -- something Arya would hate. Getty Images Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' HBOGO Here he is sporting a bit of scruff at the premiere. Getty Images Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' HBO Here Turner rules the red carpet in an off-the-shoulder long gown and her hair like a crown. Getty Images Peter Dinklage won an Emmy for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here he is sporting a blue suit at the premiere event. Getty Images On 'Game of Thrones,' Lena Headey gets into character as Cersei Lannister. Neil Davidson/HBO In real life, she has short brown hair and tattoos. Here she is at the premiere. Getty Images After a two-season hiatus, Isaac Hempstead Wright returns to play Bran Stark on season six. HBO With short hair and smart glasses on, Wright looks very different in real life. Getty Images Michiel Huissman plays the dashing Daario Naharis, an ally to Daenerys. Helen Sloan / HBO Huissman goes casual with a vest and leather jacket for the event. Getty Images Emilia Clarke is known for her blonde locks as Daenerys Targaryen. HBO But as a brunette, she's just as striking. Getty Images Daniel Portman plays Tyrion's former squire, Podrick Payne, and is now attached to Brienne (Gwendoline Christie). HBO Daniel Portman looks sleek in a black suit at the premiere. Getty Images Daenerys' handmaid and adviser Missandei is played by Nathalie Emmanuel. HBO Emmanuel is decked in full white at the premiere. Getty Images Iwan Rheon plays the cruel Ramsay Bolton HBO But in real life, Rheon looks very nice in grey. Getty Images Finn Jones plays the currently imprisoned Loras Tyrell. Getty Images But he looks like he's having a lot more fun on the red carpet. Getty Images

