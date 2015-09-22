Here's what 'Game of Thrones' stars look in real life, from the Emmys red carpet

Getty Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on

What do Game of Thrones actors and actresses look like when they aren’t in character?

“Game of Thrones” cleaned up at the 67th Emmy Awards Sunday evening, and many of the show’s leading stars got glammed up to accept the awards.

Here’s what the Lannisters, Starks and other “Game of Thrones” characters look like in real life.

John Bradley West plays Samwell Tarly on Game of Thrones HBO Here's West all cleaned up at the 67th Emmys. Getty John Bradley West plays Sam on 'Game of Thrones.' Alfie Allen plays Theon Greyjoy ('Reek') on 'Game of Thrones... hbogo.com ...And Conleth Hill plays Lord Varys. HBO Here are Hill and Allen together at the 2015 Emmys. Getty Game of Thrones' Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) at the Emmys. Carice van Houten plays Milesandre (The Red Woman) on 'Game of Thrones.' Game of Thrones/HBO Carice van Houten as Milesandre (The Red Woman) on 'Game of Thrones.' Here she is all glammed up at the 2015 Emmys. Getty Carice van Houten plays Milesandre on 'Game of Thrones.' Gwendoline Christie plays Brienne of Tarth on 'Game of Thrones.' hbo.com Here's Christie at the Emmys. Getty Gwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 67th Emmys. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau plays Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' HBOGO Here he is sporting a combover and a bit of scruff at the Emmys. Getty Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 67th Emmys. Maisie Williams plays Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here's Williams at the Emmys, sporting a beautiful pink dress and fluffy heels Arya wouldn't ever touch. Getty Maisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones,'at the 2015 Emmys. Sophie Turner plays Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones.' HBO And Sibel Kekilli plays the now-deceased Shae on 'Game of Thrones.' YouTube screencap Here are Kekilli and Tuner with Williams at the Emmys Sunday night. Getty Game of Thrones actresses Sibel Kekilli (Shae), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) at the 67th Emmys. On 'Game of Thrones,' Cersei Lannister is played by Lena Headey. Neil Davidson/HBO In real life she has short brown hair and some tattoos. Here she is at the Emmys. Getty Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 2015 Emmys. Peter Dinklage won an Emmy for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones.' Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO Here he is accepting his Emmy and sporting a mini man bun on the red carpet. Getty Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' with his Emmy award.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.