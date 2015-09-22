Here's what 'Game of Thrones' stars look in real life, from the Emmys red carpet

GettyLena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on
What do Game of Thrones actors and actresses look like when they aren’t in character?
“Game of Thrones” cleaned up at the 67th Emmy Awards Sunday evening, and many of the show’s leading stars got glammed up to accept the awards.
Here’s what the Lannisters, Starks and other “Game of Thrones” characters look like in real life.
GettyJohn Bradley West plays Sam on 'Game of Thrones.'
GettyGame of Thrones' Conleth Hill (Lord Varys) and Alfie Allen (Theon Greyjoy) at the Emmys.
Game of Thrones/HBOCarice van Houten as Milesandre (The Red Woman) on 'Game of Thrones.'
GettyCarice van Houten plays Milesandre on 'Game of Thrones.'
GettyGwendoline Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 67th Emmys.
GettyNikolaj Coster-Waldau, who plays Jaime Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 67th Emmys.
Here's Williams at the Emmys, sporting a beautiful pink dress and fluffy heels Arya wouldn't ever touch.
GettyMaisie Williams, who plays Arya Stark on 'Game of Thrones,'at the 2015 Emmys.
GettyGame of Thrones actresses Sibel Kekilli (Shae), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) at the 67th Emmys.
GettyLena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister on 'Game of Thrones,' at the 2015 Emmys.
Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
