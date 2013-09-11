What The 'Game Of Thrones' Dragons Look Like Before And After Visual Effects

Other than the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens, the dragons on “Game of Thrones” are some of the show’s biggest stars.

The characters may consist of fancy animation, however it’s quite an intricate process bringing Daenery’s three dragons to life on the HBO series.

Mike Seymour co-founder of fxguide.com visited video effects studio Pixomondo in Frankfurt, Germany to see how they produced the realistic dragons in conjunction with Wired Magazine.

His behind-the-scenes look at how the dragons are created is fantastic.

