What The 'Game Of Thrones' Dragons Look Like Before And After Visual Effects

Kirsten Acuna
Daenerys dragon gotPixomondo, Wired / YouTube screencap

Other than the Starks, Lannisters and Targaryens, the dragons on “Game of Thrones” are some of the show’s biggest stars.

The characters may consist of fancy animation, however it’s quite an intricate process bringing Daenery’s three dragons to life on the HBO series.

Mike Seymour co-founder of fxguide.com visited video effects studio Pixomondo in Frankfurt, Germany to see how they produced the realistic dragons in conjunction with Wired Magazine.

His behind-the-scenes look at how the dragons are created is fantastic.

Here's how one of the dragons on 'Game of Thrones looks:

Since the series debut, they've grown to be pretty large.

It was up to the Pixomondo visual effects artists in Germany to design concepts of what they would look like.

Since there's nothing to model them after, the dragons were inspired by eagles and bats.

'The eagle is used more for soaring and gliding motion and more of a bat kind of motion when the dragons were taking off,' says fxguide.com co-founder Mike Seymour.

Here's the final effect of the dragon soaring through the sky in season 3.

You can really see the inspiration of the bat when the dragon's spread open their wings to take flight.

Here's how it looked after the effects.

Other than getting the intricate animation down ...

... they had to ensure Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) was interacting properly with non-existent animals.

Let's take another look at that.

(Source: Wired / Pixomondo)

Before they become the dragons we see on television ...

... and even before they're digital versions on a computer screen ...

... the dragons are nothing more than tennis balls on a stick.

Here's a great example of how the dragons morph from concept to television:

(Source: Pixomondo, Wired / Kirsten Acuna, Business Insider)

Check out more behind-the-scenes visual effects ...

