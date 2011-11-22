Black Kids Are Much More Interested In Entrepreneurship Than White Kids

Photo: LemonadeDay / Flickr

While Sasha and Malia Obama haven’t publicly announced that they plan to start businesses, they share something in common with the kids most likely to have such plans: They’re African-American.According to a Gallup poll of a representative sample of 1,721 children in fifth through twelfth grade conducted this Spring, African-American kids were significantly more likely than White kids to report that they plan to start a business. While 39 per cent of White children said they plan to start a business, 52 per cent of African-American kids reported this intention.



These numbers are interesting because they are so different from current adult self-employment rates. According to a recent study by Steve Hipple of the Bureau of labour Statistics, African-Americans had lower incorporated and unincorporated self-employment rates than Whites. For unincorporated self-employment the rates were 7.4 per cent for Whites and 4.5 per cent for African-Americans. For incorporated self-employment, the rates were 4.2 per cent for Whites and 1.5 per cent for African-Americans.

Does the divergence between children’s plans and adult actions represent a generational shift in attitudes toward entrepreneurship among children of different races? Or does it demonstrate the greater obstacles that African-Americans face in achieving their entrepreneurial ambitions? I don’t know.

What do you think?

Source: Created from data from Gallup-Hope Index 2011



