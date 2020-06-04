Candace Cameron Bure explains what she would have liked to see on a 6th season of 'Fuller House'

Michael Yarish/Netflix Stephanie brings home baby Dani on the season five premiere of ‘Fuller House.’ Candace Cameron Bure tells Insider she would have liked to see more done with the character.

Warning: There are spoilers for “Fuller House” below.

The “Full House” spinoff ended its run on Netflix this week with nine final episodes in its fifth season.

Despite being happy with five seasons, Candace Cameron Bure told Insider the expectation was to have six.

She wishes the series showed Stephanie raising her daughter Dani more on the final season.

If there was a sixth season, she would have liked to see that highlighted along with more story lines showing the children’s growth.

“I think there are still so many stories that could be told in the Fuller house, especially with all of them being married, and then [with them] still living under the same roof together,” said Cameron Bure.

Netflix’s“Fuller House” may have ended after five seasons on the streaming service, but the cast wanted one more season.

“The thought or the intent behind all of us was that it was going to go six seasons,” Candace Cameron Bure, who plays D.J. Tanner-Fuller on the series, told Insider.

“We were thrilled that we had five,” Cameron Bure continued. “I know there was some disappointment though that we didn’t have the sixth season, but there are other network reasons, we aren’t privy to that information, as to why they made that decision one season early.”

According to data from analytics company Jumpshot, provided to our sister site Business Insider, viewership fell by 52% from season one to season two in its first month of release. The drop between seasons three and four was about 10%. TVLine previously reported there was consideration to cancel the series after its fourth season.

What would Cameron Bure have liked to see if the show went on for another season? More of the kids.



In January 2019, Netflix announced “Fuller House” would end after its fifth season. The original series ran for eight seasons on ABC from 1987 to 1995.

Filmed in November 2019, the planning and execution of D.J., Kimmy, and Stephanie’s triple wedding became the primary focus of the series’ final nine episodes.

“The fact that we didn’t highlight Dani, Stephanie’s baby, very much in season five, to me that was a bit disappointing,” said Cameron Bure.

Netflix Stephanie brings home her daughter Dani on the season five premiere of ‘Fuller House.’

Much of Stephanie’s arc across the series involved a personal struggle with infertility. Kimmy volunteered to act as a surrogate for her friend and brother’s child. Though Dani and Stephanie get a big welcome home on season five premiere, not much time is spent showing Stephanie parent.

Dani is shown getting her first spoonful of food on a Thanksgiving episode and is seen at the triple wedding at the finale. In other episodes, viewers may wonder where the baby is at all or who is taking care of her when the Fuller/Tanner/Gibbler clan is out. The series does cleverly use a bassinet or baby carrier sometimes to show that Dani is around.

Michael Yarish/Netflix Stephanie, Kimmy, and D.J. surround baby Dani in a photo for the season five premiere.

“We understand why they didn’t [show Stephanie parenting], but that was something that I would have wanted to see in season six, her truly raising a baby,” Cameron Bure continued.

On the show’s final moments, Stephanie reveals she was able to conceive and is expecting her second child.

“I would have liked to have seen a lot more story lines with the kids and particularly the babies because I think that’s something that was so special in ‘Full House.’ You actually saw the stages and growth from an infant into a toddler,” said Cameron Bure.

Some time is spent with D.J.’s older sons Jackson and Max across the final episodes. Jackson considers an alternative to college, a choice that, initially, upsets D.J. until she recognises his potential coding talent. Max gets to skip the fifth grade, but then wrestles with his identity when bullied.

Netflix Jackson bonds with Steve on the mid-season premiere as he grapples with the loss of his father and the idea of Steve moving into the Tanner house.

Kimmy’s daughter, Ramona, decides she wants to leave the family nest and head off on her own adventure for college.

Despite the character growth for the older children, D.J.’s youngest son, Tommy Fuller, named after D.J.’s first husband, heavily remained a background character.

Netflix More time could have been spent with D.J.’s third son, Tommy Jr.

His few appearances throughout the final season included delivering cute moments where he told D.J. he loves Steve, agreeing with Uncle Jesse while eating breakfast, or holding up a sign for a parody of “The Newlywed Game.”

We never learn about his interests, whether he’s going to preschool, or knew whether or not he was ever asking D.J. about the absence of the father he was named after. He wasn’t given a voice in the way the Olsen twins’ Michelle Tanner was.

Cameron Bure says the finale still left more to explore



Netflix Stephanie and Kimmy decide they want to continue raising their families alongside D.J. in the Tanner house at the end of the finale.

“I think there are still so many stories that could be told in the Fuller house, especially with all of them being married, and then [with them] still living under the same roof together,” said Cameron Bure. “I think there’s so much more.”

Cameron Bure said the cast would be open to revisiting the show in the future.

“Who knows what will happen in 10 or 15 years. Never say never,”Cameron Bure told TV Insider. “If there is another opportunity, I know all of us would reprise these characters again.”

The actress told Insider she “genuinely loved going to work every day” with her “Fuller House” family.

The final nine episodes of “Fuller House” are streaming on Netflix. You can read more from our interview with Cameron Bure here.

