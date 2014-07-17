Here's The Insanely Long List Of Things Fox Would Own If It Bought Time Warner

Time Warner just turned down an offer valued at $US80 billion from 21st Century Fox to acquire the company.
A merger of the two companies would create a massive media empire.
If the two were two join forces, what properties would fall under the same umbrella?
Among Time Warner’s properties are one of the top movie studios, Warner Bros., premium content network HBO, and Turner Broadcasting System.
21st Century Fox already has a movie studio of its own, along with Fox and its many sports channels, National Geographics networks, and FX.
For a complete list, we turn to Columbia Journalism Review’s Who Owns What guide.
Here’s everything Time Warner currently owns:
Home Box Office (HBO), Inc.
@ Max
5 Star Max
Action Max
Cinemax
Cinemax Brasil (Latin America)
Cinemax On Demand
HBO
HBO 2 (Latin America)
HBO Asia/South Asia
HBO Brasil (Latin America)
HBO Bulgaria
HBO Canada
HBO Caribe (Latin America)
HBO Croatia
HBO Comedy
HBO Family (Latin America)
HBO Domestic and International Program Distribution
HBO Europe
HBO Family
HBO Go
HBO HD (Brazil)
HBO Home Entertainment
HBO Hungary
HBO Latin America
HBO Latino
HBO Macedonia
HBO Ole (Latin America)
HBO On Demand
HBO Plus (Latin America)
HBO Plus Brazil (Latin America)
HBO Poland
HBO Romania
HBO Serbia
HBO Signature
HBO United Kingdom
HBO Zone
MAX
MAX Go
Max Prime (Latin America)
More Max
Outer Max
Thriller Max
W Max
Turner Broadcasting System
Adult Swim
Amo El Cine
Boomerang
Cartoonito
Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network Asia Pacific
Cartoon Network Asia
Cartoon Network Australia
Cartoon Network India
Cartoon Network Japan
Cartoon Network Korea, South
Cartoon Network New Zealand
Cartoon Network Philippines
Cartoon Network Southeast Asia
Cartoon Network Taiwan
Cartoon Network Thailand
Cartoon Network Vietnam
Cartoon Network Europe, The Middle East, and Africa
Cartoon Network United Kingdom
Cartoon Network France
Cartoon Network Spain
Cartoon Network Italy
Cartoon Network Poland
Cartoon Network Netherlands
Cartoon Network Sweden
Cartoon Network Denmark
Cartoon Network Romania
Cartoon Network Hungary
Cartoon Network Germany
Cartoon Network Africa
Cartoon Network Pan Europe
Cartoon Network Turkey
Cartoon Network Scandinavia
Cartoon Network Russia
Cartoon Network Bulgaria
Cartoon Network Arabic
Cartoon Network Japan
Cartoon Network Latin America
Cartoon Network Argentina
Cartoon Network Bogata
Cartoon Network Brazil
Cartoon Network Chile
Cartoon Network Mexico
Cartoon Network Venezuela
Cartoon Network Too
CNN/U.S.
CNN.com
CNN Airport Network
CNN en Español
CNN International
CNN Mobile
CNN Newsource
CNNRadio
Glitz*
HTV
Infinito
Japan Image Communications Co., Ltd. (JIC)
Tabi Channel
Mondo TV Channel
HLN
HLN in Asia Pacific
HLN in Latin America
I-SAT
Much Music
NASCAR.com
Peachtree TV
PGA.com
Pogo
TBS
TCM Asia
TCM Australia/ New Zealand
TCM Canada
TCM France
TCM Latin America
TCM Spain
TCM UK
TheSmokingGun.com
TNT HD
TNT Latin America
Tooncast
Toonami
truTV
Turner Classic Movies
Turner Network Television
Turner Sports
Joint Ventures
BOING
Cartoon Network Korea
CNN.co.jp (Japanese)
CNN.de (German)
CNN-IBN
CNNj
CNNMexico.com
CNNMoney.com
CNN Chile
CNN Türk
Lumière Movies
Q-TV
WB
Warner Channel
Warner Bros. Entertainment
DC Entertainment
DC Comics
DC Universe
DCUniverseOnline.com
MAD Magazine
Vertigo
Flixster
New Line Cinema
Warner Bros. Consumer Products
Warner Bros. International Cinemas
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group
Warner Bros. Advanced Digital Services
Warner Bros. Anti-Piracy Operations
Warner Bros. Digital Distribution
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Warner Bros. Technical Operations
Warner Home Video
Warner Bros. Pictures Group
Warner Bros. Pictures
Warner Bros. Pictures International
Warner Bros. Studio Facilities
Warner Bros. Television Group
Warner Bros. Animation
The CW Television Network
Studio 2.0
Telepictures Productions
Warner Bros. Television
Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution
Warner Bros. International Branded Services
Warner Bros. International Television Distribution
Warner Bros. International Television Production
Warner Horizon Television
Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures
Time Inc.
All You
Coastal Living
Cooking Light
Entertainment Weekly
Essence
Fortune
Golf Magazine
Health
InStyle
Money
People
People Country
People en Español
People StyleWatch
Real Simple
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated Kids
Southern Living
Sunset
This Old House
Time For Kids
Time Asia
Time Europe, Middle East and Africa
Time U.S.
Time Inc. Digital Only
CelebrityBabyBlog.com
CNNMoney.com
FanNation.com
LIFE.com
MyHomeideas.com
MyRecipes.com
Grupo Editorial Expansión
Balance
Chilango
Clase Premier
CNNExpansión.com
CNN México
Cronosº
Dinero Inteligente
ELLE
Endless Vacation
Escala
Expansión
Gran Plan
IDC Asesor Jurídico y Fiscal
IDC Online
InStyle
Life and Style
Loop
Manufactura
Medio Tiempo
Metros Cubicos
Obras
Quién
Quo
Revolution
Travel & Leisure, Mexico
Vuelo
IPC Media
25 Beautiful Homes
Amateur Gardening
Amateur Photographer
Angler’s Mail
Beautiful Kitchens
Chat
Chat-It’s Fate
Country Homes & Interiors
Country Life
Cycle Sport
Cycling Active
Cycling Weekly
Decanter
Essentials
Eventing
Feel Good Games
Golf Monthly
Homes & Gardens
Horse
Horse & Hound
IBI
Ideal Home
InStyle (U.K.)
Livingetc
Look
Marie Claire
Motor Boat & Yachting
Motor Boats Monthly
MBR — Mountain Bike Rider
NME
Now
Nuts
Pick Me Up
Practical Boat Owner
Rugby World
Shooting Gazette
Shooting Times & Country Magazine
Shootinguk
Soaplife
Sporting Gun
Superyacht Business
Superyacht World
Teen Now
The Field
TV & Satellite Week
TV Easy
TVTimes
Uncut
VolksWorld
VW Camper & Bus
Wallpaper*
What Digital Camera
What’s on TV
Woman
Woman Special Series
Woman&Home
Woman&Home Feel Good Food
Woman&Home Feel Good You
Woman’s Own
Woman’s Own Lifestyle Series
Woman’s Weekly
Woman’s Weekly Fiction
Woman’s Weekly Home Series
Woman’s Weekly Living Series
World Soccer
Yachting Monthly
Yachting World
IPC Digital Only
goodtoknow.co.uk
goodtoknow recipes
housetohome.co.uk
TrustedReviews.com
mousebreaker.com
YBW.com
Time Warner Investments Group
Adaptly
Adify
Admeld
Arroyo
Bigband Networks
Bluefin Labs
BroadLogic
Conviva
CrowdStar
Dynamic Signal
Double Fusion
Everyday Health
Exent
Gaia Online
GetGlue
GoldPocket
Glu Mobile
Kosmix
MediaVast
Meebo
N2 Broadband
Nuvo TV
PlanetOut Inc.
PlaySpan
ScanScout
Simulmedia
SkyStream Networks
Tremor Video
Trion Worlds
Tumri
Turbine
Vindigo
Visible World
And here’s everything 21st Century Fox currently owns:
Cable Network Programming
Fox Networks (A unit of Fox Networking Group)
FX Networks and Productions (FX, FXX, FXM)
National Geographic Channel
Nat Geo WILD
Nat Geo Mundo
Fox Sports Network (FSN) and 22 regional cable sports networks
FOX Sports 1
FOX Sports 2
FOX Soccer Plus
FOX College Sports
FOX Deportes
FOX Life
Baby TV
BTN (co-venture with the Big Ten Conference)
(Digital Extensions of Fox Networks:)
BTN2Go
FOX Sports GO
FXNOW
Nat Geo TV
Big Ten Network (A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks)
Fox Business Network
Fox Deportes
Fox News Channel
Fox International Channels (300 channels across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, in 44 languages)
24Kitchen
BabyTV
Channel M
Channel V
Cinecanal
Film Zone
FOX
FOX Crime
FOX Life
FOX Movies
FOX Retro
FOX Sports
FOX Sports 2
FOX Sports 3
FOX Traveller
FX
Moviecity
MundoFOX
Nat Geo People
Nat Geo Wild
National Geographic Channel
Star Chinese Movies
Star Movies
Star World
Viajar
Voyage
FX Networks and Productions
MundoFox (a joint venture between Fox International Channels (FIC), News Corporation’s international multi-media business, and RCN, which is owned by Organización Ardila Lülle (OAL))
STAR India
A network of over thirty channels in seven languages, including:
Star Gold
Channel [V]
Star Jalsha
Star Pravah
Star World
Star Movies
Star Utsav
Life OK
Movies OK
Star Plus
Asianet Channels
Star Vijay
YES Network
Filmed Entertainment
Twentieth Century Fox Film
Twentieth Century Fox
Fox 2000 Pictures
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox International Productions
Twentieth Century Fox Animation
Twentieth Century Fox Television
Fox 21 (cable production division)
Fox 2000
Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios
Fox Home Entertainment
Fox International Productions
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Fox Television Studios
Shine Group (An international television production and distribution group with 26 production companies across 12 countries)
Television
Fox Broadcasting Company
Fox Sports
Fox Television Stations Group
WAGA (Atlanta)
KTBC (Austin)
WUTB (Baltimore)
KFTC (Bemidji, MN; satelite of WFTC, Minneapolis)
WFXT (Boston)
WFLD (Chicago)
WPWR (Chicago)
KDFW (Dallas)
KDFI (Dallas)
WJBK (Detroit)
KRIV (Houston)
KTXH (Houston)
KTTV (Los Angeles)
KCOP (Los Angeles)
WHBQ (Memphis)
KMSP (Minneapolis)
WFTC (Minneapolis)
WNYW (New York City)
WWOR (New Jersey)
WOGX (Ocala-Gainesville)
WRBW (Orlando)
WOFL (Orlando)
WTXF (Philadelphia)
KUTP (Phoenix)
KSAZ (Phoenix)
WTVT (Tampa Bay)
WTTG (Washington D.C.)
WDCA (Washington D.C.)
MyNetworkTV
Direct Broadcast Satellite Television
BSkyB (Britain, Ireland)
Sky Deutschland
Sky Italia
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.