Here's The Insanely Long List Of Things Fox Would Own If It Bought Time Warner

Kirsten Acuna
Game of thrones dragon daenerysHBOTime Warner’s HBO has one of the most popular shows on television, ‘Game of Thrones.’

Time Warner just turned down an offer valued at $US80 billion from 21st Century Fox to acquire the company.

A merger of the two companies would create a massive media empire.

If the two were two join forces, what properties would fall under the same umbrella?

Among Time Warner’s properties are one of the top movie studios, Warner Bros., premium content network HBO, and Turner Broadcasting System.

21st Century Fox already has a movie studio of its own, along with Fox and its many sports channels, National Geographics networks, and FX.

For a complete list, we turn to Columbia Journalism Review’s Who Owns What guide.

Here’s everything Time Warner currently owns:

Home Box Office (HBO), Inc.

@ Max
5 Star Max

Action Max

Cinemax

Cinemax Brasil (Latin America)

Cinemax On Demand

HBO

HBO 2 (Latin America)

HBO Asia/South Asia

HBO Brasil (Latin America)

HBO Bulgaria

HBO Canada

HBO Caribe (Latin America)

HBO Croatia

HBO Comedy

HBO Family (Latin America)

HBO Domestic and International Program Distribution

HBO Europe

HBO Family

HBO Go

HBO HD (Brazil)

HBO Home Entertainment

HBO Hungary

HBO Latin America

HBO Latino

HBO Macedonia

HBO Ole (Latin America)

HBO On Demand

HBO Plus (Latin America)

HBO Plus Brazil (Latin America)

HBO Poland

HBO Romania

HBO Serbia

HBO Signature

HBO United Kingdom

HBO Zone

MAX

MAX Go

Max Prime (Latin America)

More Max

Outer Max

Thriller Max

W Max

Turner Broadcasting System

Adult Swim
Amo El Cine

Boomerang

Cartoonito

Cartoon Network
Cartoon Network Asia Pacific

Cartoon Network Asia

Cartoon Network Australia

Cartoon Network India

Cartoon Network Japan

Cartoon Network Korea, South

Cartoon Network New Zealand

Cartoon Network Philippines

Cartoon Network Southeast Asia

Cartoon Network Taiwan

Cartoon Network Thailand

Cartoon Network Vietnam

Cartoon Network Europe, The Middle East, and Africa

Cartoon Network United Kingdom

Cartoon Network France

Cartoon Network Spain

Cartoon Network Italy

Cartoon Network Poland

Cartoon Network Netherlands

Cartoon Network Sweden

Cartoon Network Denmark

Cartoon Network Romania

Cartoon Network Hungary

Cartoon Network Germany

Cartoon Network Africa

Cartoon Network Pan Europe

Cartoon Network Turkey

Cartoon Network Scandinavia

Cartoon Network Russia

Cartoon Network Bulgaria

Cartoon Network Arabic

Cartoon Network Japan
Cartoon Network Latin America

Cartoon Network Argentina

Cartoon Network Bogata

Cartoon Network Brazil

Cartoon Network Chile

Cartoon Network Mexico

Cartoon Network Venezuela

Cartoon Network Too

CNN/U.S.

CNN.com
CNN Airport Network

CNN en Español

CNN International

CNN Mobile

CNN Newsource

CNNRadio

Glitz*

HTV

Infinito

Japan Image Communications Co., Ltd. (JIC)

Tabi Channel
Mondo TV Channel

HLN
HLN in Asia Pacific

HLN in Latin America

I-SAT

Much Music

NASCAR.com

Peachtree TV

PGA.com

Pogo

TBS

TCM Asia

TCM Australia/ New Zealand

TCM Canada

TCM France

TCM Latin America

TCM Spain

TCM UK

TheSmokingGun.com

TNT HD

TNT Latin America

Tooncast

Toonami

truTV

Turner Classic Movies

Turner Network Television

Turner Sports

Joint Ventures

BOING
Cartoon Network Korea

CNN.co.jp (Japanese)

CNN.de (German)

CNN-IBN

CNNj

CNNMexico.com

CNNMoney.com

CNN Chile

CNN Türk

Lumière Movies

Q-TV

WB

Warner Channel

Warner Bros. Entertainment

DC Entertainment

DC Comics

DC Universe

DCUniverseOnline.com

MAD Magazine

Vertigo

Flixster

New Line Cinema

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. International Cinemas

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group

Warner Bros. Advanced Digital Services

Warner Bros. Anti-Piracy Operations

Warner Bros. Digital Distribution

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Technical Operations

Warner Home Video

Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures International

Warner Bros. Studio Facilities

Warner Bros. Television Group

Warner Bros. Animation

The CW Television Network

Studio 2.0

Telepictures Productions

Warner Bros. Television

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

Warner Bros. International Branded Services

Warner Bros. International Television Distribution

Warner Bros. International Television Production

Warner Horizon Television

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures

Time Inc.

All You
Coastal Living

Cooking Light

Entertainment Weekly

Essence

Fortune

Golf Magazine

Health

InStyle

Money

People

People Country

People en Español

People StyleWatch

Real Simple

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Kids

Southern Living

Sunset

This Old House

Time For Kids

Time Asia

Time Europe, Middle East and Africa

Time U.S.
Time Inc. Digital Only
CelebrityBabyBlog.com

CNNMoney.com

FanNation.com

LIFE.com

MyHomeideas.com

MyRecipes.com
Grupo Editorial Expansión
Balance

Chilango

Clase Premier

CNNExpansión.com

CNN México

Cronosº

Dinero Inteligente

ELLE

Endless Vacation

Escala

Expansión

Gran Plan

IDC Asesor Jurídico y Fiscal

IDC Online

InStyle

Life and Style

Loop

Manufactura

Medio Tiempo

Metros Cubicos

Obras

Quién

Quo

Revolution

Travel & Leisure, Mexico

Vuelo
IPC Media
25 Beautiful Homes

Amateur Gardening

Amateur Photographer

Angler’s Mail

Beautiful Kitchens

Chat

Chat-It’s Fate

Country Homes & Interiors

Country Life

Cycle Sport

Cycling Active

Cycling Weekly

Decanter

Essentials

Eventing

Feel Good Games

Golf Monthly

Homes & Gardens

Horse

Horse & Hound

IBI

Ideal Home

InStyle (U.K.)

Livingetc

Look

Marie Claire

Motor Boat & Yachting

Motor Boats Monthly

MBR — Mountain Bike Rider

NME

Now

Nuts

Pick Me Up

Practical Boat Owner

Rugby World

Shooting Gazette

Shooting Times & Country Magazine

Shootinguk

Soaplife

Sporting Gun

Superyacht Business

Superyacht World

Teen Now

The Field

TV & Satellite Week

TV Easy

TVTimes

Uncut

VolksWorld

VW Camper & Bus

Wallpaper*

What Digital Camera

What’s on TV

Woman

Woman Special Series

Woman&Home

Woman&Home Feel Good Food

Woman&Home Feel Good You

Woman’s Own

Woman’s Own Lifestyle Series

Woman’s Weekly

Woman’s Weekly Fiction

Woman’s Weekly Home Series

Woman’s Weekly Living Series

World Soccer

Yachting Monthly

Yachting World

IPC Digital Only
goodtoknow.co.uk

goodtoknow recipes

housetohome.co.uk

TrustedReviews.com

mousebreaker.com

YBW.com

Time Warner Investments Group

Adaptly
Adify

Admeld

Arroyo

Bigband Networks

Bluefin Labs

BroadLogic

Conviva

CrowdStar

Dynamic Signal

Double Fusion

Everyday Health

Exent

Gaia Online

GetGlue

GoldPocket

Glu Mobile

Kosmix
MediaVast

Meebo

N2 Broadband

Nuvo TV

PlanetOut Inc.

PlaySpan

ScanScout

Simulmedia

SkyStream Networks

Tremor Video

Trion Worlds

Tumri

Turbine

Vindigo

Visible World

And here’s everything 21st Century Fox currently owns:

Cable Network Programming

Fox Networks (A unit of Fox Networking Group)

FX Networks and Productions (FX, FXX, FXM)
National Geographic Channel

Nat Geo WILD

Nat Geo Mundo

Fox Sports Network (FSN) and 22 regional cable sports networks

FOX Sports 1

FOX Sports 2

FOX Soccer Plus

FOX College Sports

FOX Deportes

FOX Life

Baby TV

BTN (co-venture with the Big Ten Conference)
(Digital Extensions of Fox Networks:)
BTN2Go

FOX Sports GO

FXNOW

Nat Geo TV

Big Ten Network (A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks)
Fox Business Network

Fox Deportes

Fox News Channel

Fox International Channels (300 channels across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, in 44 languages)

24Kitchen
BabyTV

Channel M

Channel V

Cinecanal

Film Zone

FOX

FOX Crime

FOX Life

FOX Movies

FOX Retro

FOX Sports

FOX Sports 2

FOX Sports 3

FOX Traveller

FX

Moviecity

MundoFOX

Nat Geo People

Nat Geo Wild

National Geographic Channel

Star Chinese Movies

Star Movies

Star World

Viajar

Voyage

FX Networks and Productions

MundoFox (a joint venture between Fox International Channels (FIC), News Corporation’s international multi-media business, and RCN, which is owned by Organización Ardila Lülle (OAL))

STAR India
A network of over thirty channels in seven languages, including:

Star Gold

Channel [V]

Star Jalsha

Star Pravah

Star World

Star Movies

Star Utsav

Life OK

Movies OK

Star Plus

Asianet Channels

Star Vijay

YES Network

Filmed Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Film

Twentieth Century Fox

Fox 2000 Pictures

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox International Productions

Twentieth Century Fox Animation

Twentieth Century Fox Television

Fox 21 (cable production division)

Fox 2000

Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios

Fox Home Entertainment

Fox International Productions

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Television Studios

Shine Group (An international television production and distribution group with 26 production companies across 12 countries)

Television

Fox Broadcasting Company
Fox Sports

Fox Television Stations Group

WAGA (Atlanta)
KTBC (Austin)

WUTB (Baltimore)

KFTC (Bemidji, MN; satelite of WFTC, Minneapolis)

WFXT (Boston)

WFLD (Chicago)

WPWR (Chicago)

KDFW (Dallas)

KDFI (Dallas)

WJBK (Detroit)

KRIV (Houston)

KTXH (Houston)

KTTV (Los Angeles)

KCOP (Los Angeles)

WHBQ (Memphis)

KMSP (Minneapolis)

WFTC (Minneapolis)

WNYW (New York City)

WWOR (New Jersey)

WOGX (Ocala-Gainesville)

WRBW (Orlando)

WOFL (Orlando)

WTXF (Philadelphia)

KUTP (Phoenix)

KSAZ (Phoenix)

WTVT (Tampa Bay)

WTTG (Washington D.C.)

WDCA (Washington D.C.)

MyNetworkTV

Direct Broadcast Satellite Television

BSkyB (Britain, Ireland)
Sky Deutschland

Sky Italia

