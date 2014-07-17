Here's The Insanely Long List Of Things Fox Would Own If It Bought Time Warner

HBO Time Warner’s HBO has one of the most popular shows on television, ‘Game of Thrones.’

Time Warner just turned down an offer valued at $US80 billion from 21st Century Fox to acquire the company.

A merger of the two companies would create a massive media empire.

If the two were two join forces, what properties would fall under the same umbrella?

Among Time Warner’s properties are one of the top movie studios, Warner Bros., premium content network HBO, and Turner Broadcasting System.

21st Century Fox already has a movie studio of its own, along with Fox and its many sports channels, National Geographics networks, and FX.

For a complete list, we turn to Columbia Journalism Review’s Who Owns What guide.

Here’s everything Time Warner currently owns:

Home Box Office (HBO), Inc.

@ Max

5 Star Max Action Max Cinemax Cinemax Brasil (Latin America) Cinemax On Demand HBO HBO 2 (Latin America) HBO Asia/South Asia HBO Brasil (Latin America) HBO Bulgaria HBO Canada HBO Caribe (Latin America) HBO Croatia HBO Comedy HBO Family (Latin America) HBO Domestic and International Program Distribution HBO Europe HBO Family HBO Go HBO HD (Brazil) HBO Home Entertainment HBO Hungary HBO Latin America HBO Latino HBO Macedonia HBO Ole (Latin America) HBO On Demand HBO Plus (Latin America) HBO Plus Brazil (Latin America) HBO Poland HBO Romania HBO Serbia HBO Signature HBO United Kingdom HBO Zone MAX MAX Go Max Prime (Latin America) More Max Outer Max Thriller Max W Max

Turner Broadcasting System



Adult Swim

Amo El Cine Boomerang Cartoonito Cartoon Network

Cartoon Network Asia Pacific Cartoon Network Asia Cartoon Network Australia Cartoon Network India Cartoon Network Japan Cartoon Network Korea, South Cartoon Network New Zealand Cartoon Network Philippines Cartoon Network Southeast Asia Cartoon Network Taiwan Cartoon Network Thailand Cartoon Network Vietnam Cartoon Network Europe, The Middle East, and Africa Cartoon Network United Kingdom Cartoon Network France Cartoon Network Spain Cartoon Network Italy Cartoon Network Poland Cartoon Network Netherlands Cartoon Network Sweden Cartoon Network Denmark Cartoon Network Romania Cartoon Network Hungary Cartoon Network Germany Cartoon Network Africa Cartoon Network Pan Europe Cartoon Network Turkey Cartoon Network Scandinavia Cartoon Network Russia Cartoon Network Bulgaria Cartoon Network Arabic Cartoon Network Japan

Cartoon Network Latin America Cartoon Network Argentina Cartoon Network Bogata Cartoon Network Brazil Cartoon Network Chile Cartoon Network Mexico Cartoon Network Venezuela Cartoon Network Too CNN/U.S. CNN.com

CNN Airport Network CNN en Español CNN International CNN Mobile CNN Newsource CNNRadio Glitz* HTV Infinito Japan Image Communications Co., Ltd. (JIC) Tabi Channel

Mondo TV Channel HLN

HLN in Asia Pacific HLN in Latin America I-SAT Much Music NASCAR.com Peachtree TV PGA.com Pogo TBS TCM Asia TCM Australia/ New Zealand TCM Canada TCM France TCM Latin America TCM Spain TCM UK TheSmokingGun.com TNT HD TNT Latin America Tooncast Toonami truTV Turner Classic Movies Turner Network Television Turner Sports Joint Ventures BOING

Cartoon Network Korea CNN.co.jp (Japanese) CNN.de (German) CNN-IBN CNNj CNNMexico.com CNNMoney.com CNN Chile CNN Türk Lumière Movies Q-TV WB Warner Channel

Warner Bros. Entertainment

DC Entertainment

DC Comics DC Universe DCUniverseOnline.com MAD Magazine Vertigo

Flixster

New Line Cinema

Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. International Cinemas

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Group

Warner Bros. Advanced Digital Services Warner Bros. Anti-Piracy Operations Warner Bros. Digital Distribution Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment Warner Bros. Technical Operations Warner Home Video

Warner Bros. Pictures Group

Warner Bros. Pictures Warner Bros. Pictures International

Warner Bros. Studio Facilities

Warner Bros. Television Group

Warner Bros. Animation The CW Television Network Studio 2.0 Telepictures Productions Warner Bros. Television Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Warner Bros. International Branded Services Warner Bros. International Television Distribution Warner Bros. International Television Production Warner Horizon Television

Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures

Time Inc.

All You

Coastal Living

Cooking Light

Entertainment Weekly

Essence

Fortune

Golf Magazine

Health

InStyle

Money

People

People Country

People en Español

People StyleWatch

Real Simple

Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated Kids

Southern Living

Sunset

This Old House

Time For Kids

Time Asia

Time Europe, Middle East and Africa

Time U.S.

Time Inc. Digital Only

CelebrityBabyBlog.com

CNNMoney.com

FanNation.com

LIFE.com

MyHomeideas.com

MyRecipes.com

Grupo Editorial Expansión

Balance

Chilango

Clase Premier

CNNExpansión.com

CNN México

Cronosº

Dinero Inteligente

ELLE

Endless Vacation

Escala

Expansión

Gran Plan

IDC Asesor Jurídico y Fiscal

IDC Online

InStyle

Life and Style

Loop

Manufactura

Medio Tiempo

Metros Cubicos

Obras

Quién

Quo

Revolution

Travel & Leisure, Mexico

Vuelo

IPC Media

25 Beautiful Homes

Amateur Gardening

Amateur Photographer

Angler’s Mail

Beautiful Kitchens

Chat

Chat-It’s Fate

Country Homes & Interiors

Country Life

Cycle Sport

Cycling Active

Cycling Weekly

Decanter

Essentials

Eventing

Feel Good Games

Golf Monthly

Homes & Gardens

Horse

Horse & Hound

IBI

Ideal Home

InStyle (U.K.)

Livingetc

Look

Marie Claire

Motor Boat & Yachting

Motor Boats Monthly

MBR — Mountain Bike Rider

NME

Now

Nuts

Pick Me Up

Practical Boat Owner

Rugby World

Shooting Gazette

Shooting Times & Country Magazine

Shootinguk

Soaplife

Sporting Gun

Superyacht Business

Superyacht World

Teen Now

The Field

TV & Satellite Week

TV Easy

TVTimes

Uncut

VolksWorld

VW Camper & Bus

Wallpaper*

What Digital Camera

What’s on TV

Woman

Woman Special Series

Woman&Home

Woman&Home Feel Good Food

Woman&Home Feel Good You

Woman’s Own

Woman’s Own Lifestyle Series

Woman’s Weekly

Woman’s Weekly Fiction

Woman’s Weekly Home Series

Woman’s Weekly Living Series

World Soccer

Yachting Monthly

Yachting World

IPC Digital Only

goodtoknow.co.uk

goodtoknow recipes

housetohome.co.uk

TrustedReviews.com

mousebreaker.com

YBW.com

Time Warner Investments Group

Adaptly

Adify

Admeld

Arroyo

Bigband Networks

Bluefin Labs

BroadLogic

Conviva

CrowdStar

Dynamic Signal

Double Fusion

Everyday Health

Exent

Gaia Online

GetGlue

GoldPocket

Glu Mobile

Kosmix

MediaVast

Meebo

N2 Broadband

Nuvo TV

PlanetOut Inc.

PlaySpan

ScanScout

Simulmedia

SkyStream Networks

Tremor Video

Trion Worlds

Tumri

Turbine

Vindigo

Visible World

And here’s everything 21st Century Fox currently owns:

Cable Network Programming

Fox Networks (A unit of Fox Networking Group)

FX Networks and Productions (FX, FXX, FXM)

National Geographic Channel Nat Geo WILD Nat Geo Mundo Fox Sports Network (FSN) and 22 regional cable sports networks FOX Sports 1 FOX Sports 2 FOX Soccer Plus FOX College Sports FOX Deportes FOX Life Baby TV BTN (co-venture with the Big Ten Conference)

(Digital Extensions of Fox Networks:)

BTN2Go FOX Sports GO FXNOW Nat Geo TV

Big Ten Network (A joint venture between the Big Ten Conference and Fox Networks)

Fox Business Network

Fox Deportes

Fox News Channel

Fox International Channels (300 channels across Latin America, Europe, Asia and Africa, in 44 languages)

24Kitchen

BabyTV Channel M Channel V Cinecanal Film Zone FOX FOX Crime FOX Life FOX Movies FOX Retro FOX Sports FOX Sports 2 FOX Sports 3 FOX Traveller FX Moviecity MundoFOX Nat Geo People Nat Geo Wild National Geographic Channel Star Chinese Movies Star Movies Star World Viajar Voyage

FX Networks and Productions

MundoFox (a joint venture between Fox International Channels (FIC), News Corporation’s international multi-media business, and RCN, which is owned by Organización Ardila Lülle (OAL))

STAR India

A network of over thirty channels in seven languages, including:

Star Gold Channel [V] Star Jalsha Star Pravah Star World Star Movies Star Utsav Life OK Movies OK Star Plus Asianet Channels Star Vijay

YES Network

Filmed Entertainment

Twentieth Century Fox Film

Twentieth Century Fox Fox 2000 Pictures Fox Searchlight Pictures Fox International Productions Twentieth Century Fox Animation

Twentieth Century Fox Television

Fox 21 (cable production division)

Fox 2000

Fox Animation/Blue Sky Studios

Fox Home Entertainment

Fox International Productions

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Fox Television Studios

Shine Group (An international television production and distribution group with 26 production companies across 12 countries)

Television

Fox Broadcasting Company

Fox Sports

Fox Television Stations Group

WAGA (Atlanta)

KTBC (Austin) WUTB (Baltimore) KFTC (Bemidji, MN; satelite of WFTC, Minneapolis) WFXT (Boston) WFLD (Chicago) WPWR (Chicago) KDFW (Dallas) KDFI (Dallas) WJBK (Detroit) KRIV (Houston) KTXH (Houston) KTTV (Los Angeles) KCOP (Los Angeles) WHBQ (Memphis) KMSP (Minneapolis) WFTC (Minneapolis) WNYW (New York City) WWOR (New Jersey) WOGX (Ocala-Gainesville) WRBW (Orlando) WOFL (Orlando) WTXF (Philadelphia) KUTP (Phoenix) KSAZ (Phoenix) WTVT (Tampa Bay) WTTG (Washington D.C.) WDCA (Washington D.C.)

MyNetworkTV

Direct Broadcast Satellite Television

BSkyB (Britain, Ireland)

Sky Deutschland

Sky Italia

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.