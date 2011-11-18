What Fosters More Trust: Gifts Or Words?

Words may be better than expensive gifts:



Should one use words or money to foster trust of the other party if no means of enforcing trustworthiness are available? This paper reports an experiment studying the effectiveness of two types of mechanisms for promoting trust: a costly gift and a costless message as well as their mutual interaction. We nest our findings in the standard version of the investment game. Our data provide evidence that while both stand-alone mechanisms enhance trust, a gift performs significantly worse than a message. Moreover, when a gift is combined with sending a message, it can be counterproductive.

Source: Words speak louder than money” from Journal of Economic Psychology, Volume 32, Issue 5, October 2011, Pages 700-709

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter or RSS.

Related posts:

What leads us to trust people?

Here are the best places in the US to lose your wallet.

When should we trust someone’s reputation and when should we ignore it?

Permalink [Leave a comment »





Read more posts on Barking Up The Wrong Tree »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.