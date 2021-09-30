Stability in the foreign exchange (FX) rate is a quality that’s been increasingly unattainable over the past year or so.

However, despite the somewhat uncertain economic environment, there are at least a few ways for Australian businesses to protect themselves from the uncertainty of FX rate fluctuations. “The key is to build a risk management strategy around your business, and not just the market.” Says Michael Peric, General Manager of Financial Markets and Trade Finance at BOQ, “You can do this by suitably hedging your FX currency risk”.

A plausible strategy for many businesses lies in foreign exchange hedging, a method used within BOQ SmartFX, to help protect against currency fluctuations - BOQ SmartFX is BOQ’s online international payments platform that allows customers to manage all business, foreign currency and FX accounts from a single online platform.

Simply put, foreign exchange hedging is the process of protecting negative outcomes from currency movements for the value of one currency against another currency in relation to an existing or future cash position. This can form part of your budgeting and planning process to confirm the cost of inputs or the revenue of sales that are in a foreign currency.