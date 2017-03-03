What foods look like before they're harvested may shock you

Having the modern conveniences of just running out to the store and picking up whatever you could possibly want to eat has very few drawbacks. However, you never really get to see what goes into making your food or how it’s harvested. Many foods look very different before they are harvested — you probably wouldn’t even recognise these foods if you walked past them in the forest.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.