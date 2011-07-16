PHOTOS: What Flying First Class Used To Be Like On Japan Airlines

Photo: Jalopnik

A set of Japan Airlines PR photos from 1954 taken aboard a Douglas DC-6 shows the nascent airline’s First Class only (!) trans-Pacific route in decadent detail.One gets the sense that no shoes were removed, no bosoms were felt up, and no tubes of toothpaste were transferred to transparent plastic bags upon embarkment.



As for the excess radiation, it was delivered by altogether different means than via TSA-style backscatter X-ray.