PHOTOS: What Flying First Class Used To Be Like On Japan Airlines

Peter Orosz
japan airlines

Photo: Jalopnik

A set of Japan Airlines PR photos from 1954 taken aboard a Douglas DC-6 shows the nascent airline’s First Class only (!) trans-Pacific route in decadent detail.One gets the sense that no shoes were removed, no bosoms were felt up, and no tubes of toothpaste were transferred to transparent plastic bags upon embarkment.

As for the excess radiation, it was delivered by altogether different means than via TSA-style backscatter X-ray.

This movie still world of bow ties, cigars, kimonos, cocktails, sushi platters, bunk beds, and silk pajamas was located by Okinawa-based photographer Rob Oechsle, who scanned and retouched the original 8×10 prints. Enjoy! Perhaps with a martini and a cigar.

Click here for the pictures >
This post originally appeared at Jalopnik.

Today, it's tough to become a flight attendant in China

Click here to see if you have what it takes to become a flight attendant in China >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.