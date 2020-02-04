I spent a week carrying a tiny purse. Here's what I could actually fit inside the 2-inch bag.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The Jacquemus Le Chiquiti handbag is only 2 inches wide.

French designer Simon Porter Jacquemus debuted the Le Chiquito purse at his 2019 Fall/Winter show.

He then debuted the Le Chiquiti, which is an even smaller version of the tiny purse, measuring just 2 inches wide.

I carried the Le Chiquiti bag for an entire week and was given two rules to follow: I needed to have the bag on me at all times and it always had to be filled.

I attempted to stuff the purse with everything from Tic Tacs to safety pins to find out what actually fits inside.

Jacquemus has released multiple versions of the tiny purse, including the Le Chiquiti mini bag, which is just two inches wide.

Jacquemus The Le Chiquiti was part of the Fall/Winter 2019 LA collection.

Simon Porte Jacquemus released the famous Le Chiquito bag as part of his 2019 Fall/Winter collection. The original micro bag is about four inches wide and includes a thin shoulder strap.

The designer then continued to fuel the tiny bag trend with the release of the Le Chiquiti and the Le Petit Chiquito. Both bags are only 2 inches wide, but the Le Chiquiti comes with a removable strap.

I spent a week carrying the Le Chiquiti bag and found a few items that actually fit inside the tiny purse.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I carried the Le Chiquiti purse for a week.

I spent a week carrying a tiny purse to see what the hype is all about, and I was given two rules: I needed to have the bag on me at all times and it always had to be filled.

I attempted to fill the Jacquemus Le Chiquiti bag with everything from earrings to money to see how much the tiny purse can actually hold.

I found that the tiny bag is perfect for holding my rings.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was able to fit seven rings in the bag.

When it came time to see what I could actually put inside the Le Chiquiti bag, I had to get creative. I wear yellow-gold rings basically every single day, so I wanted to see how many of my accessories the purse could hold.

I was able to fit five thin rings from Mejuri, a thicker Cartier love ring, and a handmade wire ring.

I was also tasked with figuring out how many Tic Tacs fit inside the purse.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I stuffed the purse with Tic Tacs.

After Jacquemus debuted the tiny handbag in 2019, many headlines surfaced highlighting what could, or could not, fit inside the purse. One headline even said that the bag could only hold a single Tic Tac. Turns out, it actually holds 23 (I counted twice just to make sure).

I was disappointed to find that you can’t fit an entire pack of the mints inside the bag.

I had to fold a $US20 bill three times to get it to fit.

Celia Fernandez/Insider The purse can only hold one bill.

As someone who always has a $US20 bill in my cardholder in case of an emergency, I appreciated that the money fit inside the handbag, even if I did have to fold it way too many times.

A single AirPod fits inside the tiny bag, so leave the other one somewhere safe.

Celia Fernandez/Insider A single AirPod fit inside the bag.

Harper’s Bazaarreported that Jacquemus’ tiny bags are “so small they can barely fit a single pair of AirPods” and I proved just that.

Exactly one AirPod fit inside, and it took quite a bit of effort to get the bag closed.

If you’re ever in need of a push pin, the tiny handbag will fit a good amount.

Celia Fernandez/Insider Only 10 push pins fit inside.

I was able to stuff exactly 10 push pins inside, which is useful knowledge if I’m ever in need of some office supplies.

My signature gold hoops fit perfectly, which sold me on the bag for about five minutes.

Celia Fernandez/Insider was excited to find out that my signature hoop earrings fit.

I tend to wear gold hoops every day just like my style icon,Jennifer Lopez, so I was happy to find that I could fit my earrings in the bag. For a solid five minutes, I was sold on the idea of a tiny purse just for my earrings, but then I realised how ridiculous that would be.

If anyone around me ever needs a paperclip, I can just pull out my tiny collection.

Celia Fernandez/Insider A whooping 70 paper clips fit in the bag.

I decided to walk around the office and see what I could find to fit inside, which is when I came across a box of 100 paperclips. I counted each one and ended up fitting 70 paperclips inside.

Safety pins are always good to have around in case of a fashion emergency.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was able to pack a total of 45 safety pins.

If anyone around the office ever needs a safety pin, I’ve got them covered. I was able to fit a total of 45 inside the bag, and I didn’t have any issues closing it up.

If I ever need to keep my USB drive safe, I know where to put it.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I was able to fit my mini USB drive.

I’m a bit old-school when it comes to technology, so I stay away from using the Cloud or similar services and instead, I carry a mini USB stick around.

I was happy to see that it fit seamlessly inside the tiny bag.

Having a single AAA battery around can come in handy, right?

Celia Fernandez/Insider One AAA battery barely fits inside.

I now know that I can keep a single AAA battery inside the bag, though I had to force it closed.

While the tiny accessory is cute, it’s just not practical.

Celia Fernandez/Insider I spent a week styling the trendy tiny purse.

I’ll admit that I enjoyed styling the bag in different ways during the week I spent carrying it, but the trend doesn’t make a lot of sense when you consider how much you pay for a purse that holds almost nothing.

