Fitbit is clearly worried about Apple

Fitbit just filed for an IPO of up to $US100 million, and company just laid out the potential scenarios it thinks could harm its business within the next year.

The risk factors listed in Fitbit’s S1 filing are fairly straightforward — the wearable technology space is really competitive, especially now that Apple is a major player — and the company will need to keep making products that are up to par with the competition of it wants to stay in business.

Fitbit is already one of the biggest names in the wearable tech space, at least for fitness bands. The company sold nearly 11 million devices in 2014 alone, but the company outlined how it could potentially fall behind.

In the filing, it wrote that its competitors have advantages such as “longer operating histories, ability to leverage their sales efforts and marketing expenditures across a broader portfolio of products and services, larger and broader customer bases, more established relationships with a larger number of suppliers, contract manufacturers, and channel partners, greater brand recognition, ability to leverage app stores which they may operate, and greater financial, research and development, marketing, distribution, and other resources than we do.”

The company didn’t tie any of those specific advantages to any one competitor, but it seems like a lot of them are aimed at Apple — particularly the parts about marketing spend, supplier relationships, and app stores. Apple stopped selling Fitbit wristbands in its online store last November.

Elsewhere, Fitbit mentions the fact that it relies almost entirely on one manufacturer: “Flextronics is our primary contract manufacturer and is currently the sole manufacturer of the majority of our devices.” If Flextronics falters or can’t meet demand, that’s a problem for Fitbit.

Another big risk for Fitbit is the fact that it can’t keep up with demand, which is hurting its business. The company says demand for its fitness trackers has been growing, especially since it introduced the Fitbit Charge, Charge HR, and Surge last year, and it’s been facing “challenges” keeping up.

This, Fitbit says, negatively affects the company’s revenue.

“If we fail to accurately forecast customer demand, we may experience excess inventory levels or a shortage of products available for sale,” the company wrote.

