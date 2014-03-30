This Is What Google Glass Looked Like 3 Years Ago...

If you think Google Glass looks ridiculous now, you should have seen it three years ago.
According to Google’s Janine Gianfredi, who gave a presentation at a ThinkLA event in Los Angeles last week, this is what Google Glass looked like back then:
GoogleEarly Google Glass.
So there’s hope for those who are intrigued by the idea of Google Glass but, for vanity’s sake, wouldn’t wear today’s version in a million years.
In three more years, Google Glass will probably look like Ray-Bans!
(Actually, they WILL look like Ray-Bans. Or at least Oakley...)
