What Financial TV Network Do You Watch?

It’s time to settle this once and for all — Bloomberg, CNBC or Fox Business? What do you actually watch?

Everyone in finance watches TV all day, whether its simply on silently in the background or it’s front and center in the middle of breaking news.

Because of that, the battle between networks for Wall Street’s eyeballs is fierce. Recently, the talent war intensified with money honey Maria Bartiromo leaving her home of 20 years, CNBC, for Fox News.

There are some markers of how well Fox Business and CNBC are doing, like Nielsen ratings, but Nielsen doesn’t track Bloomberg.

Plus, Bloomberg is streamed on terminals, computer screens, phones, and tablets all over the world.

In short, we want to hear from you, so Business Insider created a short survey to get a sense of what the Street is really watching.

Be honest, this is important:

