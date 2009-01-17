What Financial Meltdown? Wall Street Frat Parties

The exclusive Wall Street fraternity Kappa Beta Phi, the name is a play on Phi Beta Kappa, had its annual party last Thursday night, recession be damned. In fact, apart from the financial apocalypse-themed gallows humour, one would hardly guess that anything was amiss in the markets. After all, even Alan Schwartz and Sallie Krawcheck were there.



WSJ: “I feel like the mayor of New Orleans after Katrina,” quipped Alfred E. Smith IV, the group’s leader, or “Grand Swipe,” at the opening of its annual black-tie dinner last week. “Today, the FBI put out a warning that Al Qaeda was planning an attack to cripple the U.S. economy,” inductee Martin Gruss joked later in the evening. “I’ve got news for them, Congress has already done that.”…

Established before the stock-market crash in 1929, Kappa Beta Phi meets just once a year and always at the St. Regis, the more than a century-old Beaux Arts hotel on Fifth Avenue. The society, with its grandiose titles and playful rituals, dates back to a time before television when societies and clubs were big sources of entertainment. It also dates to when the term “Wall Street” referred to the warren of streets around the New York Stock Exchange and not to the complex, global network of hedge funds and structured derivatives it has become…

Kappa Beta Phi’s membership remains a roster of Wall Street power brokers past and present, including New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg and New Jersey Gov. Jon Corzine, two more no-shows at this year’s dinner. Mary Schapiro, President-elect Barack Obama’s nominee to head the Securities and Exchange Commission, is also a member, as is former Goldman Sachs & Co. Chairman John C. Whitehead. About 15 to 20 new members — eminent all — are inducted each year, having been nominated by members and approved by the group’s leaders…

The Journal notes the ribald humour was welcome given that since last year’s meeting all five of Wall Street’s independent investment firms failed, were taken over, or became commercial banks.

About 150 members showed up, fewer than usual. Some, including BlackRock Inc. Chief Executive Laurence Fink and Gregory Fleming, who resigned as Merrill Lynch‘s No. 2 executive the day of the dinner, only stayed for a drink…

Together with professional coaches, the Neophytes stage Wall Street’s version of pledge night. This year, at the suggestion of last year’s class, the male Neophytes appeared in falsies and pigtail wigs, some in gold and bright pink. The men, some sporting a dab of blush, also wore cheerleader skirts and shirts bearing the society’s Greek letters…

Clearly, you can take the boy out of the frat but you can’t take the frat out of the boy.

Backed by a five-piece band, the Neophytes performed renditions of musical standards, from Bing Crosby’s “White Christmas” to the Beatles. There was at least one attempt at rap, by [someone] who was quickly jeered offstage. [Another attendee] tried to sing a version of “Joshua Fought the Battle of Jericho,” renamed “Treasury Fought the Battle of Lehman Bro.” and met a similar fate.

In one ditty, a play on Dr. Seuss’s “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch,” the performers took aim at several of Wall Street’s fallen stars. One target was Kappa Beta Phi member and former Grand Swipe Mr. Cayne, absent though he was. The song’s lyrics included the line, “You’re an odd one, Mr. Cayne,” and made light of his reported use of “ganja.” He has said he didn’t engage “in inappropriate conduct.”

But the hit was a revised version of Don McLean’s “American Pie.” How long until that’s on YouTube?

A long, long time ago…

I can still remember

How the Dow Jones used to make me smile.

And I learned my trade and had my chance

The music played I did my dance

And I made seven figures for a while.

I can’t remember if I cried when they pulled the plug on Countrywide…

It sucks that Iceland is out of ice….Bye, Bye to my piece of the pie…Now I travel coach whenever I fly…Maybe this will be the day that I die.

