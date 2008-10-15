What Financial Meltdown? Brian Grazer, Simon Cowell Raking In Dough

TMZ has gotten its hands on documents related to mega-producer Brian Grazer’s divorce from his “Starter Wife” Gigi Levangie Grazer, which reveal just how much money Ron Howard’s business partner takes home each year.



TMZ: According to docs filed by estranged wife Gigi’s accountant, Grazer’s cash haul per year is $28 million, 13 mil of which came from just his production co. salary. The rest comes from “corporate distributions … perquisites … as well as interest and dividend income.” That’s a lotta skinny black ties.

Grazer’s not the only Hollywood big shot whose exorbitant cash haul made headlines recently.

Simon Cowell reportedly makes $36 million for his American Idol judging duties, much more than Paula Abdul gets. (Frankly, we’re not really surprised by this.) But Paula is pissed!

MSNBC: “American Idol” former executive producer Nigel Lythgoe recently revealed that Simon Cowell is earning $36 million a year from the show.

It’s not news that Cowell makes some serious coin — he’s been ranked in Forbes — but the approximately $22,000 per minute (according to Lythgoe’s calculations) that Cowell earns has fellow “Idol” judge Paula Abdul especially angry. rumours put Abdul’s salary at closer to $5 to $8 million per season.

“Paula knew that Simon was getting paid more, but she never imagined it was this much more,” says a source who works with Abdul. “This could really put her in a bad way.”

