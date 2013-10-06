Chain Restaurant Workers Reveal The Items They Refuse To Eat

Fast food and chain restaurant employees see how our food is prepared.

A recent Reddit thread asked them “what item on the menu would you absolutely not eat and why?”

Thousands of supposed former employees responded.

Some named menu items that were too unhealthy, while others felt squeamish about how the food was prepared.

NOTE: Reddit sources are anonymous, and can’t be independently verified by Business Insider.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.