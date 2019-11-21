James Devaney/WireImage/James Devaney / Contributor Beyoncé has worn sleek styles with and without bangs.

Over the years many stars have rocked styles with and without bangs.

Stars like Zooey Deschanel and Owen Wilson wear bangs so frequently that it’s a bit shocking to see them without them.

Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Rihanna have all debuted bangs over the years.

Bangs are a pretty simple yet dramatic way to change up anyone’s look – and many celebrities seem to enjoy trying out this style. Over the years, many stars have worn their hair in both bang-free blowouts and full-fringe, side-swept looks.

Here’s what 19 celebrities look like with and without bangs.

In 2013 Kim Kardashian wore full, fringed bangs.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Kim Kardashian has dyed her hair a few different colours over the years.

Back in 2013, while out and about in New York City, Kim Kardashian switched up her look and added a fringe.

Kardashian is now known for having a centre part.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images She has a reality show.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has more or less stuck to this bang-free look over the years.

Back in 2013, Priyanka Chopra sported bangs.

Robin Marchant/Contributor/Getty Priyanka Chopra has hosted a few TV shows over the years.

She was another 2013 adopter of the bangs trend.

Chopra is also known to rock a middle part.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures Chopra in 2017.

These days the “Baywatch” actress oftentimes styles her hair without bangs. She also wore a bangless style during her wedding ceremonies with now-husband Nick Jonas.

“Handmaid’s Tale” star Alexis Bledel wore bangs to the 2013 SAG awards.

Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty The actress starred in ‘Gilmore Girls.’

At the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Alexis Bledel rocked a statement necklace, green dress, and fringe bangs.

At the 2018 Emmys, Bledel kept her hair off of her face.

John Shearer/Getty She completed her look with statement earrings.

The “Gilmore Girls” star tucked all of her hair behind her ears for a sleek look at the 2018 Emmys.

Lucy Liu had side-swept bangs in 2004.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic She had her hair in an updo.

The actress’ bangs made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in 2004.

Like Bledel, Liu later chose to go for a tucked-behind-the-ears style.

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Lucy Liu wore a purple dress to the Tonys in 2019.

At the 2019 Tonys, Liu showed off her bangless hairstyle and a purple dress.

Mindy Kaling had bangs while starring on “The Office.”

NBC Mindy Kaling as Kelly Kapoor on ‘The Office.’

Throughout her time as Kelly Kapoor on the sitcom “The Office,” Mindy Kaling occasionally had bangs.

Offscreen, Kaling sometimes opts for a flowy hairstyle with a side part.

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan via Getty Mindy Kaling is an author and actress.

At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kaling wore loose waves and a side part with no bangs in sight.

Zac Efron’s bangs were once his signature.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Zac Efron at the 2008 MTV Movie Awards.

Back during his “High School Musical” days, actor Zac Efron had a side-swept hairstyle that was all the rage in 2008, when this photo was taken.

Efron may have just as much hair now, but he sweeps it up instead of to the side.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Zac Efron added facial hair to his look, too.

These days the “Baywatch” actor sweeps his hair up, as seen in this photo of him at the 2018 Golden Globes.

Zooey Deschanel’s signature style is bangs.

“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel hasn’t been seen often without her signature full bangs.

But there was a time when Deschanel didn’t have bangs.

Karwai Tang/FilmMagic Zooey Deschanel at the Met Gala in 2013.

The actress looks nearly unrecognizable in this photo from the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”

Like Deschanel, “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson is known for her soft bangs.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Dakota Johnson has been photographed with bangs quite a bit.

Dakota Johnson wore a fringe when she played Anastasia in the “50 Shades” movie series, so it can be a bit difficult to picture her in any other hairstyle.

However, the actress has gone for a more traditional parted look, too.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty She completed the look with a statement necklace.

At the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Johnson wore a soft, bang-free hairstyle.

Laverne Cox briefly had bangs back in 2017.

Amanda Edwards/WireImage Laverne Cox completed the look with a berry lip.

While attending BeautyCon in 2017, the “Orange Is the New Black” star debuted a fun dark-blonde fringe.

Cox has also been known to wear her hair flowy and parted down the middle.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Laverne Cox at an event in 2018.

Laverne Cox has worn her hair parted down the middle many times, too.

Jennifer Lopez had bangs for her role in “The Back-Up Plan.”

CBS Films Jennifer Lopez in ‘The Back-Up Plan.’

The 2010 rom-com switched up the singer’s look with some fringed bangs.

Usually, Lopez wears a bangless blowout or ponytail.

Jason Koerner/Getty Images for Billboard Jennifer Lopez has worn this slicked-back look a few times.

The “Medicine” singer usually doesn’t have bangs. On many occasions, she styles her hair in a sleek ponytail.

In 2007, Reese Witherspoon had bangs.

Lester Cohen/WireImage She had full, feathery bangs for the Academy Awards in 2007.

The “Big Little Lies” star was rocking this popular mid-2000s hairstyle over a decade ago and she still wears different styles of bangs on red carpets today.

In 2019, Witherspoon often styles her hair bangs-free.

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic Reese Witherspoon was recently on ‘Big Little Lies.’

These days the “Legally Blonde” actress usually opts for a middle or side part and a soft blowout.

Unlike other stars, Owen Wilson has mostly stuck with his signature hairstyle.

Rodin Eckenroth /GettyImages You’ve probably never seen Owen Wilson without bangs.

It seems like this actor has had this hairstyle for decades.

In 2009, he shook things up for a “Night At The Museum” premiere.

Abby Brack/WireImage ‘Wow.’

It’s unusual to see him without his typical blonde bangs.

Rihanna sported a fringe for the 2017 Met Gala.

Karwai Tang / Contributor Her dress had plenty of volume.

For the 2017 Met Gala “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo,”Rihanna had a high bun and bangs.

Rihanna usually doesn’t rock bangs.

Brad Barket/AP She styles her hair in a lot of different ways, many of them sans bangs.

The beauty mogul and iconic singer styled her hair in a bangs-free ponytail in this photo.

In the early days of the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas rocked bangs.

Mary Clavering/Young Hollywood/Getty For much of 2012, his hair covered his forehead.

He rocked full bangs and side bangs for quite some time, including in 2012.

Jonas no longer wears bangs.

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Joe Jonas is married to Sophie Turner.

These days, this Jonas Brother is often seen wearing his hair slicked back or up.

Mila Kunis wore the bangs trend back in 2018.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp Mila Kunis at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The actress wore a full fringe to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

But it seems she usually doesn’t have bangs.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Mila Kunis in 2011.

The “Bad Mums” star wears her hair wavy and free with and without bangs.

Beyoncé has been known to rock bangs now and then.

James Devaney/WireImage Beyoncé has been photographed at plenty of basketball games over the years.

In 2012, the singer wore full bangs to a basketball game in New York City.

However, on many occasions, Beyoncé prefers to go bang-free.

James Devaney/FilmMagic Beyoncé at a basketball game in 2012.

Whether she’s rocking a bang-free blowout or a pulled-back ponytail, Beyoncé is known to switch up her style.

Demi Lovato has worn a lot of styles over the years.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage Demi Lovato in 2012.

The musician has dyed her hair blue, black, and blonde over the years. She’s also had side-swept and full bangs.

Lovato doesn’t always have bangs.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Her hair has been brown many times over the years.

Over the years, the “Skyscraper” singer has also opted for darker styles sans bangs.

For years, Selena Gomez has worn side-swept bangs.

JB Lacroix/WireImage Selena Gomez in 2011.

In 2011, the musician wore dramatic side-swept bangs and a deep side part in her hair.

But Gomez doesn’t always have bangs.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic Selena Gomez in 2013.

The “Wolves” singer has also been spotted on many occasions wearing almost all of her hair pulled back.

Kacey Musgraves doesn’t usually have full bangs.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves is a musician.

While attending a November 2019 screening of “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” the musician debuted full bangs.

But Musgraves usually doesn’t have bangs.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images Kacey Musgraves sometimes changes up her hair.

The “Slow Burn” singer typically wears her hair sans bangs, but she will occasionally switch it up. To complete her Barbie look, Musgraves went blonde for the 2019 Met Gala.

