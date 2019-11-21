- Over the years many stars have rocked styles with and without bangs.
- Stars like Zooey Deschanel and Owen Wilson wear bangs so frequently that it’s a bit shocking to see them without them.
- Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, and Rihanna have all debuted bangs over the years.
Bangs are a pretty simple yet dramatic way to change up anyone’s look – and many celebrities seem to enjoy trying out this style. Over the years, many stars have worn their hair in both bang-free blowouts and full-fringe, side-swept looks.
Here’s what 19 celebrities look like with and without bangs.
In 2013 Kim Kardashian wore full, fringed bangs.
Back in 2013, while out and about in New York City, Kim Kardashian switched up her look and added a fringe.
Kardashian is now known for having a centre part.
The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has more or less stuck to this bang-free look over the years.
Back in 2013, Priyanka Chopra sported bangs.
She was another 2013 adopter of the bangs trend.
Chopra is also known to rock a middle part.
These days the “Baywatch” actress oftentimes styles her hair without bangs. She also wore a bangless style during her wedding ceremonies with now-husband Nick Jonas.
“Handmaid’s Tale” star Alexis Bledel wore bangs to the 2013 SAG awards.
At the 2013 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Alexis Bledel rocked a statement necklace, green dress, and fringe bangs.
At the 2018 Emmys, Bledel kept her hair off of her face.
The “Gilmore Girls” star tucked all of her hair behind her ears for a sleek look at the 2018 Emmys.
Lucy Liu had side-swept bangs in 2004.
The actress’ bangs made an appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party back in 2004.
Like Bledel, Liu later chose to go for a tucked-behind-the-ears style.
At the 2019 Tonys, Liu showed off her bangless hairstyle and a purple dress.
Mindy Kaling had bangs while starring on “The Office.”
Throughout her time as Kelly Kapoor on the sitcom “The Office,” Mindy Kaling occasionally had bangs.
Offscreen, Kaling sometimes opts for a flowy hairstyle with a side part.
At the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Kaling wore loose waves and a side part with no bangs in sight.
Zac Efron’s bangs were once his signature.
Back during his “High School Musical” days, actor Zac Efron had a side-swept hairstyle that was all the rage in 2008, when this photo was taken.
Efron may have just as much hair now, but he sweeps it up instead of to the side.
These days the “Baywatch” actor sweeps his hair up, as seen in this photo of him at the 2018 Golden Globes.
Zooey Deschanel’s signature style is bangs.
“New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel hasn’t been seen often without her signature full bangs.
But there was a time when Deschanel didn’t have bangs.
The actress looks nearly unrecognizable in this photo from the 2013 Met Gala “PUNK: Chaos to Couture.”
Like Deschanel, “Fifty Shades” star Dakota Johnson is known for her soft bangs.
Dakota Johnson wore a fringe when she played Anastasia in the “50 Shades” movie series, so it can be a bit difficult to picture her in any other hairstyle.
However, the actress has gone for a more traditional parted look, too.
At the 2017 Hollywood Film Awards, Johnson wore a soft, bang-free hairstyle.
Laverne Cox briefly had bangs back in 2017.
While attending BeautyCon in 2017, the “Orange Is the New Black” star debuted a fun dark-blonde fringe.
Cox has also been known to wear her hair flowy and parted down the middle.
Laverne Cox has worn her hair parted down the middle many times, too.
Jennifer Lopez had bangs for her role in “The Back-Up Plan.”
The 2010 rom-com switched up the singer’s look with some fringed bangs.
Usually, Lopez wears a bangless blowout or ponytail.
The “Medicine” singer usually doesn’t have bangs. On many occasions, she styles her hair in a sleek ponytail.
In 2007, Reese Witherspoon had bangs.
The “Big Little Lies” star was rocking this popular mid-2000s hairstyle over a decade ago and she still wears different styles of bangs on red carpets today.
In 2019, Witherspoon often styles her hair bangs-free.
These days the “Legally Blonde” actress usually opts for a middle or side part and a soft blowout.
Unlike other stars, Owen Wilson has mostly stuck with his signature hairstyle.
It seems like this actor has had this hairstyle for decades.
In 2009, he shook things up for a “Night At The Museum” premiere.
It’s unusual to see him without his typical blonde bangs.
Rihanna sported a fringe for the 2017 Met Gala.
For the 2017 Met Gala “Comme des Garçons’s Rei Kawakubo,”Rihanna had a high bun and bangs.
Rihanna usually doesn’t rock bangs.
The beauty mogul and iconic singer styled her hair in a bangs-free ponytail in this photo.
In the early days of the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas rocked bangs.
He rocked full bangs and side bangs for quite some time, including in 2012.
Jonas no longer wears bangs.
These days, this Jonas Brother is often seen wearing his hair slicked back or up.
Mila Kunis wore the bangs trend back in 2018.
The actress wore a full fringe to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.
But it seems she usually doesn’t have bangs.
The “Bad Mums” star wears her hair wavy and free with and without bangs.
Beyoncé has been known to rock bangs now and then.
In 2012, the singer wore full bangs to a basketball game in New York City.
However, on many occasions, Beyoncé prefers to go bang-free.
Whether she’s rocking a bang-free blowout or a pulled-back ponytail, Beyoncé is known to switch up her style.
Demi Lovato has worn a lot of styles over the years.
The musician has dyed her hair blue, black, and blonde over the years. She’s also had side-swept and full bangs.
Lovato doesn’t always have bangs.
Over the years, the “Skyscraper” singer has also opted for darker styles sans bangs.
For years, Selena Gomez has worn side-swept bangs.
In 2011, the musician wore dramatic side-swept bangs and a deep side part in her hair.
But Gomez doesn’t always have bangs.
The “Wolves” singer has also been spotted on many occasions wearing almost all of her hair pulled back.
Kacey Musgraves doesn’t usually have full bangs.
While attending a November 2019 screening of “The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show,” the musician debuted full bangs.
But Musgraves usually doesn’t have bangs.
The “Slow Burn” singer typically wears her hair sans bangs, but she will occasionally switch it up. To complete her Barbie look, Musgraves went blonde for the 2019 Met Gala.
