What 13 celebrities look like with and without shaved heads

Chris Jackson/Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Model and actress Cara Delevingne once shaved her head for a role in a movie.

Many celebrities regularly change up their hairstyles and sometimes they do so for a role or just to try out a new look.

David Beckham typically has pretty thick hair, but back in 2000 he shaved it all off before a soccer game.

Model and actress Cara Delevingne usually has shoulder-length blonde hair but she once shaved it off for a movie role.

Celebrities are no strangers to changing up their looks, especially when it comes to their hair. They can dye it, chop it, add extensions to it, and more, but some A-listers have taken the plunge to buzz their hair off completely.

Here is what 13 stars look like with and without shaved heads.

Natalie Portman usually keeps her long brown hair styled simply.

Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images The actress oftentimes wears her hair down.

Audiences saw her long hair in “Star Wars,” where she had it pulled back and twisted into fancy rolls fit for her queenly character.

However, in 2005, Portman shaved her hair for her role in “V for Vendetta.”

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty She said her shaved head made it harder for her to go unnoticed.

Portman’s real hair was shaved in one of the movie’s scenes and she told MovieWeb in 2006 that they had to do it in just one take.

Afterward, Portman said that the short hair made her more recognisable on the street. “With hair, I can camouflage with people [but] as a female with a shaved head, people tend to stare just naturally,” she told the publication.

Amandla Stenberg has spoken about being proud of their natural hair.

Michael Buckner/Getty Images for Women in Film They have worn their hair in a variety of colours.

In 2016, the actor told Glamour that, growing up, they were “basically doing anything to make [their hair] look straight.” However, Stenberg eventually came to love their natural hair and wear it with pride.

“Because of seeing people on the internet post pictures with their natural hair, I realised like, ‘Oh, wait, this is actually so cool. Why have I been fighting this component of myself for so long?'” they added.

The star changed things up for the movie “Where Hands Touch.”

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic They said shaving their head made them feel more comfortable with their gender and sexuality.

In 2017, the actor shaved their head to play a biracial teen in Nazi Germany. The move was a welcome change-up for the star, who identifies as nonbinary.

“Shaving my head was wild. I felt a sense of complete neutrality,” Stenberg told InStyle in 2018. “It was so freeing. This summer I came out as gay and I must say, having no hair made me feel even more comfortable with my gender and sexuality.”

Daniel Radcliffe has long been known for his shaggy brown “Harry Potter” hair.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP Daniel Radcliffe oftentimes has facial hair, too.

For eight films, Radcliffe sported Harry Potter’s simple, mussed-up ‘do.

In 2015, Radcliffe shaved his own head for the movie “Imperium.”

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic Daniel Radcliff shaved his head for a role.

In the 2016 film, Radcliffe played an FBI agent going undercover in a group of white supremacists and part of his role called for him to fully shave his head.

“It was very important to both of us that it be captured for real on film; it’s an emotional moment for the character as well,” Radcliffe told Entertainment Weekly in 2016, speaking about shaving his head in a scene. “On the day, everyone on the crew was nervous and excited … like the character himself, we were all taking a big step into the unknown when he started using those clippers! And after that moment, there was no looking back.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt typically has a no-fuss hairstyle.

Rich Fury/Getty Images His hair is quite simple.

Once he ditched his long “3rd Rock From The Sun” style, Gordon-Levitt’s hair has stayed pretty short.

For his role in the 2011 film “50/50,” the actor completely shaved his head.

Summit Entertainment He only had one take to get his head shaved just right.

In the film, the actor played a character who is diagnosed with cancer and in one scene, he has his head shaved.

“My heart was beating hard because we only had one take because you can’t shave your head twice. It doesn’t work,” Gordon-Levitt said in 2011, per MTV News. The scene actually happened on the first day of filming, which made it an even more important shot.

“Normally, you can always do it over again when you’re making movies. You get a take two. But we only got take one and it worked,” the actor added.

Solange Knowles has styled her hair in a few different ways.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Solange Knowles is a musician.

The musician sometimes wears it loose or braids it.

But in 2009, the singer opted for a close shave.

Jun Sato/WireImage She said she wasn’t trying to make a statement.

She tweeted that she was not trying to make a statement with the look, she mostly just didn’t want to have to worry about going to the hair salon and instead wanted to make time for what’s most important to her.

Jessie J usually wears her dark hair past her shoulders.

AP Photo/Joel Ryan She sometimes has bangs.

The “Bang Bang” singer’s sleek look usually frames her face.

The singer switched things up in 2013 when she shaved her head for a charity fundraiser.

Dave M. Benett/Getty Jessie J’s head was shaved on TV.

According to HuffPost, Jessie J had her head shaved on live TV for a Comic Relief Red Nose Day fundraiser. Her role in the fundraiser helped, in part, to raise 75 million British pounds, or about $US113 million.

Christian Bale has tousled brown hair that is sometimes on the longer side.

Movies like “Batman Begins” and “American Psycho” utilised his usual hairstyle.

When he played former Vice President Dick Cheney, he shaved his head.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Christian Bale looks nearly unrecognizable in his role for ‘Vice,’ though.

The actor buzzed his hair in 2017 for his role in “Vice.” He had to shave his head every day to maintain the bald look during filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Joey King used to have light-brown hair that she rocked for many of her movie roles.

Dan Steinberg/Invision for the Television Academy/AP Joey King is an American actress.

In Netflix’s “The Kissing Booth,” her hair was light brown and it fell past her shoulders.

She later shaved her head to appear on a TV series.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images She had a role on the Hulu series ‘The Act.’

King shaved her head in 2018 to play Gypsy Rose Blanchard on Hulu’s true-crime series “The Act.” She later told Allure that she had no qualms about ditching her long hair.

“I’ve never really had an attachment to my hair. I couldn’t care less what happens to it,” the actor told the magazine. “No part of me was nervous or was second-guessing it. So many people would ask me, ‘Are you really scared?’ or ‘Are you nervous?’ or say, ‘You’re so brave.’ And I’d go, ‘I’m not brave. I’m just cutting my hair off.'”

Keke Palmer changes up her hairstyles often.

Noam Galai/Getty Images Keke Palmer has had red hair.

The “Hustlers” star will often wear her hair in styles that go past her shoulders.

In 2017, Palmer shaved her head and dyed her hair purple.

Arthur Mola/Invision/AP The actress said she shaved her hair partially to let it rest.

In 2017, she told Refinery29 that she wanted a reset for her hair after years of taking on different styles.

“I cut my hair for a couple of reasons,” the actress told the publication. “The first being I wanted to start over. My texture has changed quite a bit over the years from all the things I’ve done to it. I really want to be able to let my hair rest and become its own thing. I also really wanted to be bald!”

David Beckham has thick hair that he usually swoops up on his head.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP He usually has facial hair, too.

Over the years, the star athlete has not changed up his hair too much, although he has styled his it in a bun a few times.

In 2000, however, he went completely bald for a soccer game.

Jamie McDonald /Allsport He shaved his hair nearly 20 years ago.

Sky Sports reported that Beckham had a mohawk right before a big match but the captain of his soccer team didn’t approve and made him shave it off before he was allowed to get on the field.

“So I had to find a pair of clippers and I shaved it off in Wembley Stadium,” Beckham said. “Manager always rules.”

Charlize Theron is currently sporting a brown bob.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Charlize Theron has a dramatic cut.

It’s a different look for the “Fast & Furious 9” star, who usually has blonde hair.

In 2012, the actress shaved her head for “Mad Max: Fury Road.”

Warner Bros. Pictures The film was released in 2015.

Her character in the post-apocalyptic 2015 film had close-cropped hair, which was Theron’s idea for the role, according to People magazine.

“I can’t even imagine doing the film any other way. I could never see this character with a ponytail,” Theron told the magazine. “I was, like, so over the ponytail in these movies.”

She said she felt pretty great about shaving it, too. “I had just finished two press tours and my hair was destroyed from heat damage, so I was glad to get rid of it,” she said. “I was also a new mum and just loved the idea of not having to style my hair every morning. The timing was perfect.”

Cara Delevingne typically has shoulder-length blonde hair.

Chris Jackson/ Getty Images Cara Delevingne is an actress and model.

The model and actress often styles her hair in tousled waves or a sleek bun.

In 2017, she shaved her head for a movie role.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty She shaved her head to play a teenager who is diagnosed with cancer.

In the upcoming film “Life in a Year,” Delevingne plays a girl who is diagnosed with cancer and she told Elle magazine that she was adamant about shaving her head for the role.

“Before I even got the project, I said to the director, ‘I want to shave my head for it,'” she told the publication. “My agents and managers were like, ‘Please don’t! Why would you do that?'”

She said she felt she needed to do it because the movie is about someone who is dealing with cancer and losing one’s hair is oftentimes a very real part of that experience. “I needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair,” she added.

The singer Halsey has had a few colourful hairstyles.

Gustavo Caballero / Getty Halsey had blue hair for a while.

The musician has had short blonde hair, long blue hair, shoulder-length brown hair, and even pink hair throughout her career.

The singer shaved her head in 2016 to prove she could love herself even with short hair.

JB Lacroix/WireImage Halsey said shaving her hair helped her to build her confidence.

In 2016, she told Nylon magazine that shaving her hair helped her build up her confidence.

“Hair has also been a big indicator of racial issues in my life,” the singer, who is biracial, told the publication. “It’s one of the ultimate symbolic struggles for women of colour. Shaving my head was important to me because I needed to be able to prove that I could still love myself if I did it.”

In 2019, she also told Byrdie she cut her hair off at the time so her vibe would mach her music since singing edgy songs with flowy blue hair “didn’t feel right.”

“I felt a little too soft, too glamorous, to be singing such worn and weathered music. So I cut all my hair off. And at first, I felt so much better,” she told the publication.

“But shaving my head was something I wanted to do for a really long time. And I realised one day that all the reasons I wasn’t doing it were really stupid,” she explained, saying she was worried if a boy would still think she’s pretty without hair.

“But I wanted to do it. Nothing was stopping me except for everyone else’s opinion. So as soon as I did it, I felt liberated,” she said, adding that she’s so happy she did it.

