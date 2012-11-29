What The World's Most Famous Logos Might Look Like In 50 Years

Photo: Stock Logos

From top universities to major retailers, most big-name organisations go through major shifts in their identities and, more noticeably, their logos.Recent trends include shortening words to letters (like JCP, nee JCPenney), making the font lowercase (like arby’s), or dropping the name altogether (like Starbucks). But what does the future hold?



Stock Logos, an online identity design community, drew up what the world’s most famous logo’s will look like in the next 10, 50, and 100 years.

The awesome part is, the timelines include a breakdown of how the logos have morphed since the company’s inception.

Stock Logo predicts that some logos will stay the same (we’re talking about you, Coca-Cola), others will evolve with the times (Shell’s shell will become a sun for solar energy), and others will simply disappear (sorry Nokia).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.