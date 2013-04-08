What Facebook's Ads For Facebook Home Look Like Inside Facebook

Facebook really, really wants you to try Facebook Home on your Android phones. Home is the new Facebook app that takes over your phone’s home screen, functioning as a sort of operating system skin on your phone. In Home, your homesecreen becomes a news feed of all your friends photos.



The problem, of course, is that most Android users have already spent a long time customising and rigging their home screen the way they want, with desktop backgrounds and most-used apps on the front page.

It will not be easy to persuade them to cover all that with a layer of Facebook.

So Facebook is advertising Home itself, in the news feed, the same way its ad clients so. Here’s what the ads look like:

