Facebook Looked Completely Different 10 Years Ago -- Here's What's Changed Over The Years

Happy 10th birthday, Facebook!
If you’ve been a loyal Facebook user since the beginning, you might remember how drastically different the site used to look. If not, we’ve got you covered.
From a private social network for Harvard students to the mammoth site that it is today, Facebook has evolved its design and capabilities accordingly.
Who knows what the next major change will be, but you can bet that users will complain about it, just like they did about every other change in the site’s history. And then they decide they love it.
Remember when Facebook was called Thefacebook? It started at Harvard and slowly opened up to other colleges.
Back in 2005, before the News Feed launched, Facebook was essentially just a collection of disconnected profiles.
At the same time, Facebook introduced the Mini-Feed. But the entire concept of a News Feed resulted in some very public outrage. Some users even went so far to call one of Facebook's product managers the devil.
Facebook rolled out a new, more visual profile in 2010. It added a row of recently tagged images below your name and basic profile information.
Facebook launched the News Ticker in 2011 so users could keep up with their friends while browsing through other parts of Facebook.
The Facebook Timeline feels like it's been around since the beginning. But it launched in 2011 to act as a virtual timeline of your entire life.
