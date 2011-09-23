What Facebook DIDN'T Announce Today

Facebook announced a lot of new things today.



So it’s no wonder Mark Zuckerberg looked surprised when somebody asked him a slightly off-topic question about a new ad model.

He said:

We’ve been pretty busy with this stuff for the last year.

Later, when somebody asked whether the new Timeline would tie into advertisers’ brand Pages, he repeated the same idea:

The first version [of Timeline] is just for people using Facebook and their Profiles. Over time, we’ll see where it goes. This was a lot of work, we bit it off as one chunk. We’ve been working on it for about a year. We’re very happy with what we have announced.

And one more time at the end:

We’re really excited about this stuff. We’ve been working on it for a year. It’s teh biggest update in a long time to the profile, which is the core of your Facebook experience.

He almost seemed a little defensive.

Perhaps that’s because there were a lot of rumoured features that Facebook DIDN’T announce today, like:

Any kind of new payment platform or system. Today’s announcements are interesting for media companies — they basically help content creators and distributors make their content much more viral. But they do very little to change the business of Facebook. For instance, regarding music apps, product VP Chris Cox confirmed to me that no money is changing hands in these deals — Facebook is a pure open distribution play for Spotify, Rhapsody, and the rest.

A mobile photos app — or any new mobile apps, for that matter (although the Timeline is coming to all of versions of Facebook’s mobile apps).

Facebook for iPad. (We’ve seen this leaked in a previous build of the Facebook iPhone app, and have no idea what the holdup is.)

No doubt Facebook has a lot more up its sleeve. But for today, it’s all about the Timeline and new content-sharing features.

That should be interesting enough to keep Google+ at bay. For a while.

