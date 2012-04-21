INFOGRAPHIC: 5 Strange Signs The Economy's Improving

If you’re looking for signs the economy’s on the up and up, you could consult jobs reports and consumer debt – or, you could peek into plastic surgeon’s waiting rooms.



After a major decline during the peak of the recession, economists are pointing to a surge in facelifts over the last year as partial proof the economy’s improving.

It’s probably one of the most bizarre economic indicators out there, but pales in comparison to men’s underwear sales, which tend to trend down in leaner times. The sector saw a 5 per cent jump in 2011.

See the infographic below for other strange proof we’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel:

