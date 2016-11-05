US

A running coach explains how to get through the NYC marathon this weekend

Rob Ludacer, Jessica Orwig, Alana Kakoyiannis

  • The New York City Marathon is this weekend and thousands of runners are prepping to conquer the 26.2 miles of city streets.
  • Training for a marathon can take months of dedication, but the toughest challenge the day of the race is navigating the course and keeping a steady pace.
  • In the video above, Mile High Run Clubcoach John Henwood goes over the trickiest parts of the route to watch out for.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 4, 2017.

