A running coach explains how to get through the NYC marathon this weekend

The New York City Marathon is this weekend and thousands of runners are prepping to conquer the 26.2 miles of city streets.

Training for a marathon can take months of dedication, but the toughest challenge the day of the race is navigating the course and keeping a steady pace.

In the video above, Mile High Run Clubcoach John Henwood goes over the trickiest parts of the route to watch out for.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published on November 4, 2017.

