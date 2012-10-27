CMOs And CFOs Are The Hottest Types Of Executives Right Now

Photo: flickr/World Economic Forum/Doug Kanter

Even for executives, it’s a pretty tough job market. Still, there’s always going to be turnover, and by focusing on the right areas, current executives and people looking to make that leap can put themselves in a better position.In an interview with the Wall Street Journal Kevin Connelly, the CEO of executive search firm Spencer Stuart revealed what executives are in the most demand:



One is chief marketing officers, in particular people with digital expertise. The other is the chief financial officer. Many companies are looking for CFOs who have managed through volatile times, are global and can be strategic partners with the CEO.

On the flip side:

We have seen softening in research-and-development management ranks. Reflecting global fiscal constraints on health-care spending, there’s diminished appetite among global pharmaceutical companies to build big research-and-development efforts.

And for those with their eyes on the top job, here’s Connelly’s advice:

Boards are much more concerned about horsepower, the innate capability of an executive to ramp up and operate in this fast-moving global environment.

Read the full interview at the WSJ

