What Business Leaders Can Learn From Gordon Brown's Mistake

Just a week before a very close election, UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown accidentally called a woman ‘bigoted’ on camera.

The gaffe blew up in the media, and some would argue that it had a major impact on the last few days of the race.

This incident holds an important lesson for the business world, according to a recent article from the Harvard Business Review.

Every business person should look at Gordon Brown’s mistake as a glaring reminder that in business — as in politics — a leader is always on. “Smart leaders know that they are always representing their institution… [T]hose who want to lead reflect the company’s values 24/7,” Harvard Business School Professor Rosabeth Moss Kanter writes.

In a world that’s increasingly influenced by all things social and “real-time,” it’s more important than ever for CEOs to recognise this fact.

Read the entire article at Harvard Business Review >

