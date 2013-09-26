12 Extremely Successful People Reveal How They Find Talent

Steinberg writes:

The process of negotiating and hiring someone is a microcosm of what your working relationship with them will be. If you are having fun and like the cadence of hiring and negotiating with someone that you are recruiting, you will love working with them. If you find the person slow to respond, uninspired in their responses and ideas, or unpleasant in negotiations, let me assure you: it never gets better. In courtship, you see the best of the person. In negotiation, you see how the person works and competes. In sample work, you see the best of how the person problem solves and ideates.

In the interview and hiring process there should be lots of thoughtful conversations and insightful solutions to various problems. People have all different kinds of styles. The key is that hiring process should showcase how you'll collaborate in the future. This goes as much for the applicant. If you find the person recruiting you to be out of sync with you, that won't change.

... If you are interviewing or negotiating with a new hire, and you like them more and more, you are making a good hire. The back and forth is even more important that the actual 'interviews.' If you are having a difficult hiring process but think it will be great 'when they person gets on board and this hiring is behind us' let me assure you: It never gets better. How it is, is how it will be.