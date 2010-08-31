What Exactly Is Glenn Beck Talking About?

Nobody of a more or less liberal cast knows what to do about Glenn Beck.

We don’t know what he’s saying. What he means. What he wants. Or really who he is.

Rupert Murdoch, who pays him, doesn’t know either. Those exact questions above have worried him and he’s tried to have the discussion about Beck’s nature with Roger Ailes, the Fox chief who hired him, but gotten no real satisfaction. Murdoch’s wife, Wendi, makes fun of Beck. She’s quite a funny woman, and Beck is one of her punchlines. She says Beck’s name and guffaws and follows up with waves of titters—which makes her husband scowl. Murdoch’s children, with their controlling stake in News Corp., have also asked all of the above questions with some concern—and with no answers.



