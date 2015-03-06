First, there were the supercars: exotic, fast, high horsepower machines from Lamborghini and Ferrari.

Later, the hypercars came on the scene. They were more exotic, faster, and with even more horsepower than the supercars.

It was inevitable, then, that as the Olympian gods overthrew the Titans, as the hypercars overthrew the supercars, the hypercars would be overthrown.

That day has arrived.

At the Geneva Motor Show, Swedish car maker Koenigsegg unveiled its new $US1.9-million Regera — a 1,500-horsepower beast that ushers in the Age of the Megacar.

It answers the heretofore unasked question: What, exactly, is a megacar?

Now we know. A megacar is just massively more insane than a hypercar, which was already substantially more insane than a supercar.

In fact, if you say that you’re into supercars these day, you mark yourself as a nostalgist. Maybe you like regular old V8 engines that barely generate 500 horsepower.

You’re thousands of horsepower behind the times, my antiquated friend! You need multiple turbochargers and a hybrid gas-electric drivetrain that, in the case of the Koenigsegg Regera, conjoins a 1,100 gas engine with a 700 horsepower electric motor. Working together, they achieve 1,500 hp.

Supercar, hypercar, megacar. Where do we go from here? What will displace the megacar?

Easy.

Prepare … for … the ultracar!

